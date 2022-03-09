Which Oscar nominated movies are must-sees before the Academy Awards? Here's what our staff recommends

The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony is almost here, and people are watching as many Oscar-nominated films as possible before March 27.

But for many, it's too difficult to watch every single movie that may win an Academy Award later this month. That's where we come in.

PhillyVoice staff writers and editors were called upon to name their favorite films that are up for an Oscar and why they chose them. Our goal is to provide you with a few movie recommendations before this year's show.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Pat Ralph, Staff Writer

CODA (Apple TV+)

This coming-of-age, comedy-drama film had everything for me. A great story about a high school girl — the only member of her family who isn't deaf —as she discovers a passion for singing. The production team did a really great job showing the struggle that the main character faces having to decide between chasing her musical dream or staying home to help her family's fishing business in a coastal Massachusetts town. The acting is outstanding, highlighted by Troy Kotsur's Oscar-nominated supporting role. I was smiling the entire movie, and I will definitely be smiling if it walks away with best picture honors.

King Richard (Apple/Amazon/YouTube/Vudu)

You don't have to be a tennis fan to enjoy this film. Will Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams in this biopic is among the actor's best performances of his career — up there with his starring roles in "Ali" and "The Pursuit of Happyness." Smith's portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams' father has earned the West Philadelphia native his third best actor in a leading role nomination. What also makes this movie so good is seeing the sacrifices Richard and his wife, Oracene "Brandy" Price, are willing to make in order to help their daughters become two of the greatest tennis players of all-time. Aunjanue Ellis received a best supporting actress nomination for her performance as Price. I've always been a tennis fan and respected what the Williams sisters have accomplished in their professional careers, but "King Richard" helped me further appreciate their journey to greatness.