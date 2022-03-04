How to stream all the movies nominated for best picture at the 2022 Oscars

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, honoring the best in film over the past year.

Co-hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the 94th Oscars will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

This year's awards show features 10 nominees for best picture, all of which are available to watch on various streaming services. Some movies are available to watch with a standard streaming service subscription, while others may require a rental or purchase charge.

Below are each of this year's 10 nominees for best picture and how you can stream each movie.

Belfast

"Belfast" follows a young boy's childhood in Northern Ireland's capital city and his experience growing up at the onset of The Troubles in 1969.

The coming-of-age drama film received seven Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best original screenplay, best original song and best achievement in sound. Kenneth Branagh, the movie's writer and director, is up for best director.

"Belfast" stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hands and Jude Hill. Dench and Hands each received best supporting actress and actor nominations.

"Belfast" is available for rent or purchase from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Vudu.

CODA

"CODA" tells the story of a Massachusetts high school girl — the only member of her family who isn't deaf — as she discovers a passion for singing and must decide between chasing her musical dream or staying home to help her family's fishing business.

The coming-of-age, comedy-drama film earned three Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best adapted screenplay. The movie is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film "La Famille Bélier."

Troy Kotsur earned a nomination for best supporting actor. The film also stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo.

"CODA" is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Don't Look Up

Chester County native Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" details how two astronomers must warn an unconcerned society about a comet heading towards Earth that will destroy the planet. The dark comedy film is considered an allegory for the battle against climate change.

"Don't Look Up" nabbed four Oscar nominations for best picture, best original screenplay, best original score and best film editing.

The movie's ensemble cast stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry.

"Don't Look Up" is available to stream on Netflix.

Drive My Car

"Drive My Car" chronicles the story of a man who must direct a theater festival while mourning the loss of his playwright wife — all while a young woman drives him around in his car.

The drama film scored four Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best international feature film. The movie is based on Haruki Murakami's 2014 short story bearing the same title.

The film's writer and director, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, has been nominated for best director. It stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura and Masaki Okada.

"Drive My Car" is available to stream on HBO Max.

Dune

"Dune" follows a young man and his family as they are thrust into a war and must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure their future.

The science fiction film received 10 Oscar nominations for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best production design, best cinematography, best costume design, best achievement in sound, best original score, best visual effects, best film editing and best makeup and hairstyling.

"Dune" was adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name and is the first of two movies to be made. The sequel, covering the second half of the book, is slated to premiere in 2023.

The film's ensemble cast stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

"Dune" will return to HBO Max on March 10. The film is currently available for rent or purchase from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Vudu.

King Richard

"King Richard" is a biopic of Richard Williams, the father of professional tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. Played by Will Smith, Williams trained his daughters from a young age in Compton, California and served as a driving force for both as they went on to win a combined 30 Grand Slam titles.

The film earned six Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best original screenplay, best original song and best film editing.

The West Philly native Smith was nominated for best leading actor. Aunjanue Ellis' portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams' mother, Oracene "Brandy" Price, earned her a best supporting actress nomination.

"King Richard" will return to HBO Max on March 24. The film is available for rent or purchase from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Vudu.

Licorice Pizza

"Licorice Pizza" tells the story of two teenagers who fall in love while living in the San Fernando Valley of California in 1973.

The coming-of-age, comedy-drama film picked up three Oscar nominations, including for best picture and best original screenplay. Paul Thomas Anderson, the film's director and writer, has been nominated for best director.

"Licorice Pizza" stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Montgomery County native Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits and Benny Sadfie.

The movie is available for rent or purchase from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Vudu.

Nightmare Alley

"Nightmare Alley" follows a traveling carnival worker — played by Bradley Cooper — who swindles the elite of 1940s New York to advance his career. Cooper also served as a producer on the film.

The psychological thriller collected four Oscar nominations for best picture, best production design, best cinematography and best costume design.

Directed by Guillermo Del Toro, "Nightmare Alley" is an adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel bearing the same title.

Along with Cooper, the movie also stars Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman and Mary Steenburgen.

"Nightmare Alley" is available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max.

The Power of the Dog

The most Oscar nominations this year went to "The Power of the Dog," which earned 12 nods. Among its nominations are for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best production design, best cinematography, best achievement in sound, best original score and best film editing.

The western drama film chronicles how a rancher constantly admonishes his brother's new wife and her son, only to discover that he has more similarities than differences with the young boy.

"The Power of the Dog" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Cumberbatch has been nominated for best leading actor. Plemons, Dunst and Smit-McPhee all earned best supporting actor and actress nominations.

Jane Campion, the movie's writer and director, is up for best director. The film is an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel with the same title.

"The Power of the Dog" is available to stream on Netflix.

West Side Story

The latest film adaptation of "West Side Story" took in five Oscar nominations, including for best picture, best production design and best cinematography.

Steven Spielberg's directing of the musical romantic drama earned the filmmaker a nomination for best director. Ariana DeBose was nominated for best supporting actress.

The film tells the story of street gang rivalries and love in 1957 New York City. It was originally a Broadway musical written by Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins and Arthur Laurents before being adapted for the big screen in 1961.

Along with DeBose, "West Side Story" stars Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rachel Zegler and Rita Moreno, who famously starred in the original film adaptation.

"West Side Story" is available to stream on HBO Max and Disney+.