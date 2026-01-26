More Events:

January 26, 2026

Philadelphia Film Society will host red-carpet-style Oscars Party on March 15

The event pairs a live Oscars broadcast with themed cocktails and festive bites at the Film Society Center.

PFS Oscars Party Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Film Society

The Philadelphia Film Society hosts its annual Oscars Party at the Film Society Center.

The Philadelphia Film Society will once again host its annual Oscars Party on Sunday, March 15 at the Film Society Center, giving local film fans a red-carpet-style way to experience Hollywood’s biggest night.

The event features a live Oscars broadcast alongside themed cocktails and festive bites, attracting a mix of movie lovers, arts supporters and members of Philadelphia’s film community. It has become a staple on PFS’s calendar for those who prefer watching the ceremony in a room full of people who actually care about the results.

This year’s party coincides with the organization’s 25th anniversary season, with proceeds supporting PFS’s screenings, education programs and community outreach.

The event is 21+ with cocktail attire encouraged. Ticket sales and additional details will be announced soon.

13th Annual Oscars Party

Sunday, March 15
Film Society Center
1412 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102

