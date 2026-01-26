Philadelphia Film Society will host red-carpet-style Oscars Party on March 15

The Philadelphia Film Society will once again host its annual Oscars Party on Sunday, March 15 at the Film Society Center, giving local film fans a red-carpet-style way to experience Hollywood’s biggest night.

The event features a live Oscars broadcast alongside themed cocktails and festive bites, attracting a mix of movie lovers, arts supporters and members of Philadelphia’s film community. It has become a staple on PFS’s calendar for those who prefer watching the ceremony in a room full of people who actually care about the results.

This year’s party coincides with the organization’s 25th anniversary season, with proceeds supporting PFS’s screenings, education programs and community outreach.

The event is 21+ with cocktail attire encouraged. Ticket sales and additional details will be announced soon.

Sunday, March 15

Film Society Center

1412 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.