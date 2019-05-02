Overwatch League 2019 grand finals reportedly will be held at Wells Fargo Center

The 2019 Overwatch League grand finals are reportedly headed to Philadelphia.

The league, which is currently in its second season, will play its second grand finals series at the Wells Fargo Center, according to a report from ESPN. The OWL played its inaugural grand finals in Brooklyn last July, where the London Spitfire defeated the Philadelphia Fusion.

If you don't know what this is all about, here are some highlights from the event to more thoroughly confuse you:

The Wells Fargo Center, of course, is owned by Comcast Spectacor. The company also owns the Fusion.

Notably, the OWL is a unique league in that, while the individual teams are tied to specific cities around the U.S. and the globe, the teams all play their regular-season matches in Los Angeles. If the Fusion manage to return to the grand finals this season, the matches would mark the first time the team has played in the city of Philadelphia.

(For the record, the Fusion finished third in the league’s first stage, and currently sit in the sixth and final postseason playoff spot.)

The news isn’t terribly surprising: Earlier this year, Comcast Spectacor announced plans to build a $50 million, 3,500-seat esports arena near South Philly’s sports complex. The arena, which will be named Fusion Arena, will take up 60,000 square feet and house a training facility, bar areas, a broadcast studio, and premium seating. Fusion Arena is expected to open in 2021.

If you’re on the fence about whether you should become a die-hard Fusion fan — hint, you should — here’s something: Gritty gave the Fusion his stamp of approval earlier this season, and the Fusion are 1-0 when Gritty is in attendance.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.