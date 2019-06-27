PATCO trains between Philly, New Jersey resume for Thursday rush hour after suspension

June 27, 2019
UPDATE, 4:41 p.m.: PATCO announced service has resumed:
✅SERVICE RESUMED. ALL STATIONS OPEN.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 27, 2019
⚠️EXPECT RESIDUAL DELAYS AS WE RESUME OUR NORMAL SCHEDULE.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during the earlier service interruption.
Good timing, PATCO.
ORIGINAL STORY: PATCO announced Thursday afternoon that service between Philadelphia and New Jersey is suspended until further notice because of what the transit agency is calling a "police emergency" at the 8th & Market Station.
The official PATCO Twitter account shared the news Thursday:
⚠️SERVICE SUSPENDED— PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 27, 2019
Due to a police emergency at 8th & Market, trains are not traveling across the bridge. Trains are only operating between Lindenwold & City Hall. ***At this time, it is not known when full service will resume.*** pic.twitter.com/nKv9RTdMFk
As the tweet notes, it's unclear when full service will resume. The announcement came just more than an hour before the end of the workday.
PATCO's Twitter account confirmed that NJ Transit is honoring PATCO tickets, for the time being:
NJ Transit is honoring PATCO tickets at this time.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 27, 2019
NJ Transit's official Twitter account confirmed Thursday that it will honor PATCO tickets between Philadelphia and Lindenwold, which would apply to the Atlantic City Rail Line:
Hi, NJ Transit is cross-honoring for PATCO between Philadelphia and Lindenwold. -WW— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2019
PATCO hasn't announced the official cause of the emergency, but early social media reports from eyewitnesses suggest a person may have been caught under a train on the tracks:
If you ride #PATCO, please save your complaints about disrupted service for another day. A woman was hit by a train at 8th & Market. Just watched them put her in the ambulance. 😭— Sam (@1SamCosta) June 27, 2019
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
