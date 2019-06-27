PATCO trains between Philly, New Jersey resume for Thursday rush hour after suspension

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m.: PATCO announced service has resumed:

Good timing, PATCO.

ORIGINAL STORY: PATCO announced Thursday afternoon that service between Philadelphia and New Jersey is suspended until further notice because of what the transit agency is calling a "police emergency" at the 8th & Market Station.

The official PATCO Twitter account shared the news Thursday:

As the tweet notes, it's unclear when full service will resume. The announcement came just more than an hour before the end of the workday.

PATCO's Twitter account confirmed that NJ Transit is honoring PATCO tickets, for the time being:

NJ Transit's official Twitter account confirmed Thursday that it will honor PATCO tickets between Philadelphia and Lindenwold, which would apply to the Atlantic City Rail Line:

PATCO hasn't announced the official cause of the emergency, but early social media reports from eyewitnesses suggest a person may have been caught under a train on the tracks:

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.