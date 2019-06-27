More News:

June 27, 2019

PATCO trains between Philly, New Jersey resume for Thursday rush hour after suspension

A police emergency at 8th & Market temporarily shut down service

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Public Transportation Patco
PATCO interruption june 27 Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

PATCO announced Thursday afternoon that service between Philadelphia and New Jersey is suspended until further notice because of a "police emergency" at 8th & Market.

UPDATE, 4:41 p.m.: PATCO announced service has resumed:

Good timing, PATCO.

ORIGINAL STORYPATCO announced Thursday afternoon that service between Philadelphia and New Jersey is suspended until further notice because of what the transit agency is calling a "police emergency" at the 8th & Market Station.

The official PATCO Twitter account shared the news Thursday:

As the tweet notes, it's unclear when full service will resume. The announcement came just more than an hour before the end of the workday.

PATCO's Twitter account confirmed that NJ Transit is honoring PATCO tickets, for the time being:

NJ Transit's official Twitter account confirmed Thursday that it will honor PATCO tickets between Philadelphia and Lindenwold, which would apply to the Atlantic City Rail Line:

PATCO hasn't announced the official cause of the emergency, but early social media reports from eyewitnesses suggest a person may have been caught under a train on the tracks:

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

