New PBS Kids show 'Carl the Collector' puts characters with autism at forefront

PBS Kids' newest children's program, "Carl the Collector," premieres this week — and the cartoon is breaking ground as the network's first show to feature central characters on the autism spectrum.

"Carl the Collector" follows the adventures of Carl, a young, autistic raccoon who enjoys collecting autographs, bottle caps, fake mustaches, pet rocks and sweaters. These items help Carl and his friends solve the problems they encounter in Fuzzytown. The animated show, designed for kids ages 4-8, premieres Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on WHYY, Philadelphia's local PBS station.

Carl pays "extraordinarily close attention to detail" and is a perfectionist who becomes anxious in new situations or when things don't go to plan. His best friend, Sheldon, is an "empathetic beaver" who is in tune with Carl's unique logic and helps him navigate social situations. Carl's other buddies include Lotta, an autistic fox who is artistic and experiences hypersensitivity to loud sounds and strong smells; Nico and Arugula, identical twin bunnies with extremely different personalities; and Forrest, a hyperactive and impulsive squirrel who has a tree nut allergy.

"By portraying a close group of neurodivergent and neurotypical friends, 'Carl the Collector' models how all of us can be helpful, supportive and appreciative of each other's ways of thinking," Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager of PBS Kids, said in a release in July. "We are thrilled to introduce Carl, his friends, and his amazing collections to young audiences and help them build the social skills they will need as they make friends and engage in their communities."

The series, produced by Fuzzytown Productions and Spiffy Pictures, was created by author and illustrator Zachariah OHora, known for children's books like "My Cousin Momo" and "Wolfie the Bunny," along with a team that includes neurodiverse writers, production staffers, animators, advisors and voice actors.

About 1 in 36 U.S. children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ASD is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn and behave. Symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life. Autism is considered as a spectrum disorder, because there is a wide variation in types and severity of symptoms.

While "Carl the Collector" is the first PBS Kids show to focus on characters with autism, several PBS kids shows have added neurodiverse characters in recent years. "Sesame Street" introduced Julia, its first muppet character with autism, in 2015. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" and "Hero Elementary" also include characters with ASD.

Take a sneak peek at "Carl the Collector" below: