August 05, 2021

Woman, 80, struck and killed by PECO truck while she crossed street in Northeast Philly

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Academy Road and Morrell Avenue

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
An 80-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a PECO truck while crossing the street near Academy Road and Morrell Avenue in Northeast Philly, police say.

An 80-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon after she was hit by a PECO truck while crossing a street not far from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to police.

The truck was traveling south on Academy Road when it struck the woman around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection with Morrell Avenue, the Philadelphia Police Department said. 

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m. 

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection to the fatal crash, according to police. PECO told PhillyVoice it will investigate the incident. 

"Our concern, thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," the company said in a statement.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

