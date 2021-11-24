More Health:

November 24, 2021

With $10 million gift, Penn Medicine establishes Colton Center for Autoimmunity

Researchers will collaborate to advance new treatments for conditions that are on the rise in the U.S.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Penn Medicine
Wherry Penn Autoimmunity Courtesy/Penn Medicine

E. John Wherry, an immunologist at Penn Medicine, will serve as the director of the new Colton Center for Autoimmunity. The research center will focus on developing treatments for autoimmune diseases and will collaborate with existing Colton Centers at New York University and Yale University.

Autoimmune diseases affect more than 23.5 million Americans — primarily women — who suffer from diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease and type 1 diabetes.

The National Institutes of Health highlighted research last year showing that autoimmunity, a condition in which the body's immune system attacks healthy cells, appears to be on the rise in the United States. Men, adolescents and older adults are among the groups who increasingly possess genetic traits associated with the development of autoimmune diseases.

This month, Penn Medicine received a $10 million gift to create the Colton Center for Autoimmunity, a research facility that will aim to advance scientific understanding, diagnosis and treatment of autoimmunity. The research center will be the third of its kind in the U.S. and will collaborate with two existing Colton Centers at New York University and Yale University.

At Penn Medicine, the Colton Center will build on research and patient care programs across the health system, including the Institute for Immunology that currently serves as the world's largest single-institution immunology community.

"The new Colton Center at Penn brings together multidisciplinary experts across autoimmunity, immunology, bioinformatics and beyond," said E. John Wherry, director of the Penn Institute for Immunology and the new Colton Center. "What's more, the center provides an opportunity to collaborate with other leading experts through the Colton Centers at NYU and Yale, allowing us to capitalize on driving advances in autoimmune disease research, beyond what one university can accomplish alone."

A major focus of the new Colton Center will be the development of new therapies. The center will award pilot grants to spur research among physician-scientists and provide scholarship and fellowship opportunities to leaders who can help train a new generation invested in advancing the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Among young and middle-aged women, autoimmune diseases represent a leading cause of death in the United States and have been shown in studies to increase the risk of death from COVID-19.

The gift received by Penn Medicine to establish the new center came from philanthropists Judy and Stewart Colton, who have supported a range of causes from medical research to to conservation and the arts over the last several decades.

"We hope this joint effort across all three world-renowned institutions — NYU, Yale and Penn — will not only accelerate awareness for autoimmunity, but drive further innovative research for autoimmune diseases, which may help advance prevention and treatments for these types of diseases," the Coltons said of their gift.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Penn Medicine Philadelphia Diabetes Celiac Disease Multiple Sclerosis Rheumatoid Arthritis

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles are legitimate playoff contenders
112221NickSirianni

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Retired Pennsylvania police officer killed in bear hunting accident
Gary Hunt Bear Accident

Illness

Alcoholism drug has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, but studies are just getting underway
Disulfiram alcoholism COVID-19

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved