Temple to open hospital for women's health at former cancer treatment facility

Temple will open a new women's health hospital late next year at the former site of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in North Philadelphia, a property that Temple Health acquired earlier this year, officials said.

The buildings at 1331 East Wyoming Ave., located in the Juniata Park section of the city, had been discussed by Temple Health stakeholders to determine what mix of healthcare specialties would best serve the public at this location.

Pending review and approval by the state department of health, the campus will be reconfigured to offer a range of women's health services.

“Temple University Hospital’s new specialty campus will offer women and families a safe, welcoming environment, complete with modern, spacious patient areas and outdoor landscaped walking trails creating a tranquil setting in the heart of Philadelphia,” said Michael A. Young, president and CEO of the Temple University Health system. “Exceptional services are being designed to ensure that our patients have access to the highest quality care in a patient-centered environment, and are able to achieve the best outcomes regardless of their social and economic circumstances.”

The new hospital will include private rooms for mothers and babies, clinical space for 12 labor and delivery beds, 32 postpartum beds and 8 ICU beds. There will also be space for women with high-risk conditions, a triage and stabilization area, an expanded neonatal unit and more than 75 exam rooms.

Technology inside the building will include radiology, mammography, MRI and CT, some of which was acquired as part of the agreement with CTCA.

In addition to OB-GYN, the campus is expected to offer additional women's specialty care including general surgery, breast surgery, vascular surgery, urology, internal medicine, cardiology, endocrinology and behavioral health.

“We aim to begin offering these services at the new campus in late 2022,” added Young. “Details still need to be finalized, and we are engaging diverse groups of nurses, physicians, and support staff to diligently work on the final plan. As demand for Temple’s excellent clinical services and exceptional outcomes reaches new highs—thanks to our team’s efforts—the opening of this hospital will expand access for our community.”

As part of the transition, Temple Health plans to use space on the new campus to relocate its administrative services building from its current Jeanes Hospital location.

“Temple Hospital’s new campus is really a step in the right direction for women’s health, offering outstanding Temple services with more privacy and more space to mother and baby,” Young said. “Our vision is to provide superior advanced clinical care, support research, and provide new opportunities for education and innovation. We are excited to have our talented clinical teams be a part of fulfilling this vision.”