More Health:

November 17, 2021

Drinking multiple cups of coffee is good for your brain, study suggests

Don't like coffee? Tea also may reduce the risk of dementia, researchers find

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health coffee
Coffee tea strokes dementia StockSnap/Pixabay

Drinking multiple cups of coffee or tea each day may help prevent a stroke or dementia, a new study shows.

People who consume several cups of coffee or tea each day may have a reduced risk of developing dementia or experiencing a stroke, according to researchers at Tianjin Medical University in China. 

Their study found that people who drank 2-3 cups of coffee, 3-5 cups of tea or a mixture of 4-6 cups of coffee and tea had the lowest risk of experiencing a stroke or dementia.

People who consumed 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea per day were 32% less likely to experience a stroke and 28% less likely to develop dementia than those who didn't drink either beverage.

Additionally, drinking coffee by itself or in combination with tea on a daily basis was associated with a decreased risk of post-stroke dementia.

Over 365,000 people ages 50-74 were included in the study, which ran from 2006 to 2020. The participants were drawn from the UK Biobank, a database of anonymous health information from about 500,000 people in the United Kingdom. 

Overall, more than 5,000 of the participants developed dementia and over 10,000 experienced at least one stroke. 

A study published by The Lancet in 2017 found that one in every 10 deaths around the world were caused by a stroke.

This latest study builds upon previous research that shows the health benefits of drinking coffee. Other research has shown that coffee can help burn body fat, reduce the risk of liver disease and cancer and, ultimately, lead to a longer lifespan.

Coffee consumption also has been found to help with problem-solving skills, mental acuity and motor performance.

However, some studies have shown that drinking too much coffee can be bad for one's health. Research has found that a few too many cups of java can cause magnesium deficiency, increased blood pressure, vulnerability to certain diseases and a greater risk of developing glaucoma.

Consuming excessive amounts of coffee also has been associated with migraines, sleep deprivation, nervousness, irritability, frequent urination, faster heartbeats and muscle tremors.

Tea has long been credited for the wellness it provides drinkers. The beverage is known for its hydrating abilities and herbal health benefits. However, people who could be more susceptible to developing kidney stones have been warned to avoid drinking too much tea.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health coffee Philadelphia Healthy Eating Dementia Stroke Wellness Research Tea Brain Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Rich Paul is creating the Ben Simmons noise he claims is hurting his client
Rich-Paul-Ben-Simmons_111621_usat

Addiction

How to tackle football season sober
Purchased - Friends watching a football game on the couch

Lawsuits

The original Phillie Phanatic will return next baseball season
Phillie Phanatic lawsuit settlement

Prevention

One way to increase HPV vaccinations? Let adolescents decide for themselves, study suggests
HPV Vaccine Consent

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania residents can enter PLCB lotteries for 425 bottles of rare whiskey
PLCB Rare Whiskey Lottery

Food & Drink

Sick of cooking? These Philly restaurants are hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year
Thanksgiving Dinner Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved