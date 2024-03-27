Renderings show proposed logo for Penn's Landing Park over I-95

Construction is underway on the 11 1/2-acre Penn's Landing Park that will stretch across I-95 and Columbus Boulevard in the years to come, transforming the public space along the Delaware River waterfront.

PennDOT's recent closures and lane restrictions on I-95 are supporting work on the cap that will serve as the foundation for the $328.9 million park project, which planners hope will be completed by 2029.

As distant as that may seem today, new details about the park continue to take shape and give a better visual sense of what it will be like to spend time there.