More News:

November 20, 2018

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving

Ahead of the holiday, Airbnb is predicting guests arriving here from all 50 states.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Airbnb
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia skyline at dusk.

Airbnb released some data on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving about the Pennsylvania's expected business over the holiday weekend. 

The company is expecting to see a clear spike in Airbnb guests in the Keystone State. Last year, 16,400 people visited the state during the holiday weekend, but this time around the company is predicting approximately 22,300 guests, 31 percent of which will be families.

Expected Pennsylvania visitors will come from 63 countries, all 50 states, and 2,169 cities — but most will hail from our neighbors in New York and New Jersey.

Top destinations will be Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scranton, State College and Emerald Lakes. 

As far as hosts, Airbnb has approximately 3,800 signed on, with a majority of them being women. On average, each Pennsylvania host will make $388 over the holiday. Not too shabby. 

In total that makes $2.39 million, up about $73,000 from last year's Thanksgiving weekend. The company released this statement:

"This November, family and friends will travel from all corners of the world to gather around the table and give thanks together. As the core of Airbnb's mission is to help create a world in which we can belong anywhere, it's especially fitting some of those tables will be in homes hosted by our community in the Keystone State. We are proud to ensure guests around the world have a place to stay — and eat — this Thanksgiving, and all as they help put some extra money in the pockets of the local residents who are sharing their home."

If you're visiting Philadelphia from out of town, check out our guide to the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. Or, check out the Philly restaurants where you can get a Thanksgiving dinner.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Airbnb Philadelphia Travel and Leisure Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Travel Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Markelle Fultz will see shoulder specialist next week at behest of his agent
112018_Fultz_USAT

Natural Disasters

Map shows haze in Philly came from California wildfire smoke
Carroll - California wildfire smoke in Philly

Fitness

6ABC reporter shares details of harrowing condition caused by over-exercising
Carroll - 6abc Jeannette Reyes

Eagles

The Eagles' five biggest needs in the 2019 NFL Draft
111918FletcherCox

Lawsuits

Kate McClure releases secret recording, claims innocence in GoFundMe scam
GoFundMe scam

Holiday

Watch 'Elf' on the big screen to celebrate movie's 15th anniversary
"Elf" Christmas movie

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.