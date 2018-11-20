Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving

Airbnb released some data on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving about the Pennsylvania's expected business over the holiday weekend.

The company is expecting to see a clear spike in Airbnb guests in the Keystone State. Last year, 16,400 people visited the state during the holiday weekend, but this time around the company is predicting approximately 22,300 guests, 31 percent of which will be families.

Expected Pennsylvania visitors will come from 63 countries, all 50 states, and 2,169 cities — but most will hail from our neighbors in New York and New Jersey.

Top destinations will be Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scranton, State College and Emerald Lakes.



As far as hosts, Airbnb has approximately 3,800 signed on, with a majority of them being women. On average, each Pennsylvania host will make $388 over the holiday. Not too shabby.

In total that makes $2.39 million, up about $73,000 from last year's Thanksgiving weekend. The company released this statement:

"This November, family and friends will travel from all corners of the world to gather around the table and give thanks together. As the core of Airbnb's mission is to help create a world in which we can belong anywhere, it's especially fitting some of those tables will be in homes hosted by our community in the Keystone State. We are proud to ensure guests around the world have a place to stay — and eat — this Thanksgiving, and all as they help put some extra money in the pockets of the local residents who are sharing their home."

