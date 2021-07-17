More News:

July 17, 2021

Pennsylvania, New Jersey's emergency task forces return from Surfside collapse search and rescue

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Emergencies
071721-surfside-collapse-task-force-pennsyvania.jpg ©LANNIS WATERS/palmbeachpost.com/via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Emergency responder task forces from Pennsylvania and New Jersey returned home after spending 17 days aiding in search and rescue efforts at the Surfside apartment building collapse.

Emergency task forces from Pennsylvania and New Jersey that were deployed earlier this month to assist with search and rescue efforts in Surfside, Florida, returned home Friday.

Both states sent dozens of first responders and emergency search and rescue personnel to aid in the rescue efforts following the condominium collapse in Florida that claimed the lives of 97 people. Many people remain missing. 

Officials said there is no longer any chance of pulling survivors from the rubble.

Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 returned after a 17-day stint helping in recovery efforts, according to a press release. The 80 person group was one of 28 federal urban search-and-rescue teams overseen by FEMA that deployed to help after the collapse.

The team was sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department and included members of the PFD, as well as first responders throughout the region. 

Half the team worked at the site from noon to midnight, while the others worked from midnight to noon. They were responsible for recovering remains and personal property, delayering debris, assisting crane operations and mapping and collecting data.

“It was exhausting. It was a tragic event down there but now, as you can see, we’re glad to be back home,” Nkosi Wood with the Philadelphia Fire Department told CBS3.

Among the first responders sent from Pennsylvania was Memphis, a search and rescue dog from Montgomery County. She is specially trained to find humans in collapsed structures.

Gov. Tom Wolf welcomed the task force back as they arrived from Florida Friday. The scene was emotional and several members were hugging and crying.

“We knew this was gonna be a tough deployment. They all are. We knew this was going to be a particularly tough deployment. As always, they came through with flying colors, did an outstanding job down there,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel told CBS3.

New Jersey's team left the site earlier this week as well and returned home Friday.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Emergencies Florida Rescue Dogs Rescue Philadelphia Fire Department Search Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Daryl Morey has three options when it comes to trading Ben Simmons
Daryl-Morey-trade-deadline_032521_usat

Sponsored

What’s new at Community College of Philadelphia
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Main Image Whats New

Healthy Eating

Millennials are turning to non-alcoholic beer, but nutritionists stress it's not a health drink
Non-Alcoholic Beers popularity

Education

Philly teachers, students must wear masks when school returns this fall
Masks Philly Schools

TV

Questlove shares how he first saw 'Summer of Soul' footage — but he had no idea what he was watching
Questlove Summer of Soul

Entertainment

Free movie nights to take place at Dilworth Park on Thursdays
Dilworth Park Movie Nights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved