Six Flags insists 'safety is paramount' after latest roller coaster closures

Six Flags Great Adventure shut down The Joker and Nitro rides this week following the latest safety concerns raised at the New Jersey amusement park.

The two roller coasters are back running after safety inspections conducted by park officials and the state Department of Community Affairs.

The Joker closed Wednesday after a guest reported a head injury, Six Flags spokesperson Kristen Fitzgerald told PhillyVoice. The ride reopened Thursday.

"Six Flags and the NJ Department of Community Affairs completed full inspections of the ride and found it to be in proper working order," Fitzgerald wrote in an email, adding that officials are "unable to speculate as to the cause of the reported injury."

The boy was taken by the park's ambulance service to be evaluated at a local hospital, NJ.com reported.

The Nitro closed Sunday after a guest reported that the safety lap bar had unfastened during the ride.

Fitzgerald said all three coaster trains were thoroughly inspected by the maintenance team and found to be in "proper working order." The ride reopened Monday with all three trains running.

Six Flags has experienced two other notable safety concerns this summer.

Last month, the El Toro roller coaster experienced a partial derailment when one of the steel wheels on the final car of a train dislodged from position. No injuries were reported and guests were guided off the coaster. The ride is still under investigation and is not yet operating.

Earlier in June, a broken guide rail on the Saw Mill log flume contributed to an incident in which two passengers were hospitalized. Repairs were made to the ride and it is again operating.

Fitzgerald said the park has a commitment to safety.

"At Six Flags, safety is paramount. Our rides are professionally inspected annually by internal and external experts as required by all NJ laws and regulations," she wrote in an email. "Additionally our maintenance and safety experts complete extensive safety checks before opening the rides each day. We provide more than 15 million safe rides each year."