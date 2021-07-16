Penn State raises in-state tuition for first time in four years

All Penn State University undergraduate and graduate students will be receiving a higher tuition bill for the upcoming academic year.

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved across-the-board tuition increases on Thursday for the 2021-22 school year, ending a three-year run of freezes on in-state undergraduate tuition.

In-state undergraduate students at all of Penn State's campuses will see their tuition rise by 2.5% this year. Out-of-state undergraduate and graduate student tuition, regardless of residency status, will jump by 2.75%.

The average in-state undergraduate student attending the school's main campus in University Park will see their tuition bill increase by $224 per semester to $9,184. The average in-state undergraduate student attending one of the institution's other campuses across Pennsylvania will see tuition increases ranging from $162-$184 per semester, depending upon the campus.

Most out-of-state undergraduate students taking classes in University Park will see their tuition rise by $481 per semester to $17,973. The average nonresident undergraduate student attending one of Penn State's other campuses will see tuition increases ranging from $294-$336 per semester, depending upon the campus.

Penn State's Student Initiated Fee, which helps support student programs, facilities and activities at each of the university's campuses, will remain flat this upcoming academic year at $265 for full-time students at University Park. The fee will increase by $1 per semester at most other undergraduate campuses and range from $192-$250 per semester for full-time students.

This is the first time that Penn State is increasing in-state undergraduate tuition since the 2017-18 academic year. Penn State President Eric J. Barron said that the "modest" tuition hike is "necessary to keep up with inflation and the University’s own rising costs."

The tuition increases were held to the lowest percentage possible in order to allow the school "to deliver the world-class academic and student experiences that make Penn State so special," according to Barron.

"Controlling the cost of a degree has been a primary point of emphasis during my tenure as president and a priority for our board,” Barron said. “Our efforts to keep a Penn State education accessible and affordable have placed us among the top tier of public flagship universities for the smallest overall increase in in-state tuition over the last decade. We always strive to support our students first by keeping tuition increases low or flat."

Penn State is not alone when it comes to increasing in-state tuition for the upcoming academic year.

Temple University announced last week that it is raising in-state tuition ahead of the 2021-22 academic year for the first time in three years. Out-of-state tuition will also jump by 2.5% for this upcoming school year. The university cited rising compensation rates for the 11 contracted bargaining units at the school for the tuition increase.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has frozen basic in-state tuition for a third-straight year at its 14 state-owned universities in order to maintain affordability amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cabrini University also implemented a moratorium on tuition, fees and room and board for the 2021-22 academic year due to the public health crisis.