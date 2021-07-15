More News:

July 15, 2021

Pennsylvania high school baseball player dies unexpectedly

Pitcher Andrew Roseman helped the Red Land Patriots reach the state championship game

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Andrew Roseman, a junior and baseball player at powerhouse Red Land High School in York County, Pennsylvania, died of undisclosed causes, the team said.

A high school baseball player on the Red Land Patriots — one of Pennsylvania's top teams — died unexpectedly this week, the team announced Thursday afternoon. 

Andrew Roseman, a junior at Red Land High School, died of causes that have not been disclosed.

A left-handed pitcher and first baseman for the Patriots, Roseman also played for the Harrisburg Hornets travel team.

Red Land High School, located in Lewisberry, York County, advanced to the PIAA Class 5A state title game in Penn State last month and fell 4-2 to Bethel Park High School, of Allegheny County. The Patriots won the state title in 2019 and had been looking for a consecutive championship after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Land coach Nate Ebbert told PennLive that he had coached Roseman in youth leagues and on travel teams since he was in grade school.

"I had a lot of great moments with him," Ebbert said. "He was just a great player and a great kid."

The tragic news comes after Roseman's teammate, outfielder Benny Montgomery, was selected last weekend by the Colorado Rockies in the 2021 MLB draft. The University of Virginia recruit was one of several local prospects who were drafted by major league teams. 

No additional details about the circumstances of Roseman's death were provided.

"Please keep Andrew’s family and all of those that cared deeply about Andrew in your thoughts and prayers," the team said on Twitter.

