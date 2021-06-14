Two people hospitalized after log flume malfunctions at Six Flags Great Adventure

Two people who were riding the popular log flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure when it malfunctioned Sunday were taken to a hospital, an official at the New Jersey theme park said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. when the boat ride "did not complete its cycle," a spokesperson said. One of the boats tipped at an angle, but did not fully turn upside down.

The Saw Mill Log Flume ride takes guests four stories high before plunging them down a steep decline into free-flowing water. The attraction is one of the first to open at the Jackson Township amusement park in the summer of 1974.

First aid staff at Six Flags assisted several guests at the scene on Sunday and two were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Their conditions were not immediately provided.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority," the spokesperson said. "The ride will remain closed for a full inspection."