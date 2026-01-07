More Events:

PA Farm Show returns as one of the state’s biggest winter events

The Harrisburg event features food, cooking demonstrations and agricultural competitions while kicking off a year of America250PA celebrations.

PA Farm Show 2025 Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the country.

Philadelphia food lovers, families and curious day-trippers are among the crowds that head to Harrisburg each January for the Pennsylvania Farm Show, one of the largest annual events in the state.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The eight-day event typically draws more than half a million visitors to the state's capitol city.

The show brings together food, competition and education under one roof. Highlights include the expansive Farm Show Food Court, live cooking demonstrations and thousands of competitive agricultural events ranging from livestock judging to baking and fiber arts. More than one million square feet of exhibits offer hands-on looks at agriculture across the state.

Fan-favorite attractions also return, including the iconic 1,000-pound butter sculpture, along with demonstrations and showcases highlighting Pennsylvania’s agriculture and food industry.

2026 PA Farm Show RevealProvided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

The 2026 event carries the theme “Growing a Nation,” officially launching a year of America250PA celebrations that recognize Pennsylvania’s role in the country’s founding and its future.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs daily from Jan. 10-17. Admission is free. More information is available at farmshow.pa.gov.

2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Runs Jan. 10-17
PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center
2300 North Cameron St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
General admission is free

