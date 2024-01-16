Pennsylvania needs $5.4 billion to bring underfunded schools up to par, commission finds

Pennsylvania would pay down a $5.4 billion funding shortfall over the next seven years under a proposal released last Thursday to bring underfunded school districts up to par with those that achieve the commonwealth’s academic goals.

The new funding would be targeted to low-wealth school districts, where a state court found last year that the reliance on property taxes to pay for public education is inequitable and unconstitutional. The proposal would do so by establishing funding benchmarks based on the spending of the state’s most successful districts.

The proposal would provide an additional $1 billion in property tax relief to school districts that have been taxing property owners at the highest rates, $200 million in basic education funding, and $300 million for facilities repair and upgrades each year.

“I believe the report not only meets our obligation to as a commission to make recommendations on the [basic education funding] formula, but also meets constitutional muster as directed by the Commonwealth Court,” state Rep. Mike Sturla (D-Lancaster), the Democratic co-chair of the commission, said.

Advocates at the Education Law Center and Public Interest Law Center, which pursued the decade-long case challenging the funding scheme and won the historic Commonwealth Court decision last February, said the proposal would be life-changing for generations of students if it is followed by the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, senior attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, said that while the seven-year timeline is longer and the numbers are smaller than advocates had hoped for, “the actual vision that lays out is still a transformative one that will allow countless additional children to to reach their potential.”

Adopted by a 8-7 vote of the bipartisan Basic Education Funding Commission, the report containing the proposal is the culmination of three months of public hearings across the state, in which educators, students and advocates testified about the impact of Pennsylvania’s inequitable school funding system.

Each Democrat on the commission, except for Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-Allegheny), and Shapiro’s designees, Deputy Education Secretary Marcus Delgado, Executive Deputy Education Secretary Angela Fitterer, and Budget Analysis Bureau Director Natalie King, voted to adopt the report.

In addition to establishing funding targets for each school district, the report makes seven more recommendations to lawmakers:

• Eliminate uncertainty in the funding formula as a result of fluctuating poverty levels and reset base funding at this year’s levels

• Reconvene the Basic Education Funding Commission again in 2029

• Invest in school facilities

• Examine charter school funding

• Invest in the education workforce

• Invest in support for students

• And consider education issues beyond the scope of funding

