Pennsylvania regulators urge parents not to leave kids unattended in casino parking lots as reports surge

As Pennsylvania grapples with a surge in reports of unattended children in parking lots near its casinos, the Gaming Control Board has unveiled a campaign to raise awareness of the harms and consequences of leaving children in order to gamble.



On Thursday, state regulators launched "Don't Gamble With Kids" in order to help curb a nearly 60% spike in incidents of parents leaving their children alone while gambling. The agency's Bureau of Casino Compliance has seen 269 reports of 441 minors left unattended in casino parking lots or hotel rooms so far this year, 68 of which involved kids under 6 years old.

This is up from 171 incidents involving 279 minors in 2021. In order to reduce the risk of harm to children, the Gaming Control Board's public service announcement and accompanying website hopes to help individuals understand what the consequences can be for the adult, and what individuals should do if they see a child alone in a casino parking lot — call 911 or contact the local casino to place a report.