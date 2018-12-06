More Health:

December 06, 2018

Pennsylvania is giving away anti-overdose drug naloxone on Dec. 13

The opioid antidote will be available at 80 locations across the state

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
02-102115_NarcanNJPD_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Officer Justin DiGiacamo of the Pine Hill Police Department shows PhillyVoice how to prepare and administer naloxone (Narcan).

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will be giving out free naloxone, the anti-overdose drug often used to reverse opioid overdoses, at 80 locations across the state on Dec. 13.

No appointments will be necessary at the locations.

In April, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams issued a public health advisory encouraging residents to obtain and carry naloxone in the face of the country’s current opioid crisis. 

But a Narcan kit, the brand name of the opioid antidote, often starts around $130 for two 4mg nasal sprays if your insurance doesn’t cover it. 

Thus, the state made the decision to give it away for free next week to those actively seeking to carry naloxone.

“The life-saving medication naloxone is essential for all of us to have on hand, particularly if you have a loved one suffering from opioid-use disorder,” Wolf said in a release Thursday. “We want to ensure that through this opportunity for free naloxone, we can save more lives and get more Pennsylvanians into treatment.”

According to the state, more than 20,000 people have been revived with naloxone by police officers and EMS providers across Pennsylvania in the last four years.

Below is a list of the giveaway locations in the area. Naloxone will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the locations, unless otherwise noted.

Philadelphia County

South Philadelphia Library (until 2 p.m.)
Lucien Blackwell Library
McPherson Square Library
Holmesburg Library

Bucks County

Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission
Southern Bucks Recovery Community Center
Quakertown Branch of the Bucks County Free Library

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Office of Public Health – Norristown Center (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Montgomery County Office of Public Health – Pottstown Center (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Montgomery County Office of Public Health – Willow Grove Center (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Delaware County

Delaware County State Health Center

Chester County

Chester County Department of Health

