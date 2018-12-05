More News:

December 05, 2018

Hersheypark returns wallet to Pennsylvania man four years after he lost it on rollercoaster

Jon Anson apparently lost his wallet on SkyRush and had been looking for it for years

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Hersheypark
07272018_Hersheypark_Flickr brownpau/Flickr Creative Commons

The Great Bear ride at Hersheypark.

A Pennsylvania man who lost his wallet on a rollercoaster at Hersheypark four years ago got a pleasant, but strange, surprise this week. 

Jon Anson, told WHTM-TV that an amusement park employee had recovered his wallet and returned it to him after years of searching for it at the park. 

It was after riding SkyRush that Anson had noticed his wallet had gone missing. Since then, it had become a "tradition" between family members to look for the wallet each time they returned to the park, Anson said.

"God love 'em, they actually think they're going to find it and they really look hard for it," Anson told WHTM-TV. "So when I got the call that someone actually found it, I just laughed out loud."

Apparently, the family got a call this month that the park maintenance crews recovered the moldy, decaying wallet. 

Inside were a couple of old credit cards, the Hersheypark passes from that day, a $25 gift card to a book store, a gift card to a local golf center, and a Starbucks card with a few cents on it.

Anson said he used the remaining money on the Starbucks card last week. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Hersheypark Philadelphia Amusement Parks Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Bumgarner, Keuchel and the latest Phillies trade rumors and free agency news
120518_Dallas-Keuchel_usat

Holidays

Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne
Tinsel PopUp Bar

Healthy Eating

Why people become vegans: The history, sex and science of a meatless existence
11202018_vegan_vegetables_Pexels

Sixers

Sifting through the facts of Markelle Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Health Stories

The woman who 'looked like a broken action figure' continues healing after near-death accident
Laura Brooks

Filming

No, someone didn’t crash a car into Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday
Rittenhouse fake crash

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved