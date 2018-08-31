Highway flooding, huge rains interfere with eastern Pa.’s start to Labor Day weekend

August 31, 2018
Labor Day weekend kicked off with a whole lot of water – as up to eight inches of rain fell in central and eastern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon.
Parts of Lancaster County and Mount Joy were hit especially hard, and a section of Pa. Route 283 near the Manehim/Mount Joy exit saw standing water for cars passing through.
@WGAL pic.twitter.com/pCEN4QqVH7— Scott Goodwill (@goodwill250) August 31, 2018
My daughter shot this as her mom drive parallel to Route 283, heading west. Absolutely crazy. pic.twitter.com/3Pl5qNss4T— Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) August 31, 2018
Flooding on Garfield Road in MT Joy pic.twitter.com/GGOxpUD0EC— Tyler Schwind (@tschwindtv) August 31, 2018
Three different @wunderground weather stations NW of Lancaster are showing 8"+ of rain...since noon(!) with nearly stationary thunderstorms in the area #flood #TurnAroundDontDrown #pawx pic.twitter.com/dy2bGqpJ8K— Weather World (@WeatherWorldPSU) August 31, 2018
BREAKING - Route 283 shut down in both directions at 772. #breaking pic.twitter.com/XS6oDWeZEw— WGAL (@WGAL) August 31, 2018
There is major flooding on Route 283 in Lancaster County https://t.co/Y176joQHK5 pic.twitter.com/sfTRdU7AR3— PennLive.com (@PennLive) August 31, 2018
A flash flood emergency taking place in Lancaster County, PA. Report from an Emergency Manager stating 8.5 inches of rain in a 3 hour period. 7 water rescues have taken place, and I fear that number will increase on this holiday weekend.— Mark Elliot (@twcMarkElliot) August 31, 2018
Current view out my @Amtrak window near Mt. Joy. The engine is dead in the water. Waiting on a rescue engine but severe flooding prevents travel either way. This train might float to Lancaster sooner. pic.twitter.com/nW5dm9aaZQ— kenmyers (@phreak96) August 31, 2018
The rising waters apparently affected train rides as well:
LOL the train tracks flooded and we are BACKING UP to Lancaster— Alicia McElhaney (@AliciaMcElhaney) August 31, 2018
This video filmed in Schaefferstown, just outside of Reading, helps illustrate the full extent of Friday’s downpours:
Anyone driving through these areas for the weekend should take extra precautions.
