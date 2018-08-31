Highway flooding, huge rains interfere with eastern Pa.’s start to Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend kicked off with a whole lot of water – as up to eight inches of rain fell in central and eastern Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon.

Parts of Lancaster County and Mount Joy were hit especially hard, and a section of Pa. Route 283 near the Manehim/Mount Joy exit saw standing water for cars passing through.

The rising waters apparently affected train rides as well:

This video filmed in Schaefferstown, just outside of Reading, helps illustrate the full extent of Friday’s downpours:

Anyone driving through these areas for the weekend should take extra precautions.

