In Pa. state House, can Democrats hold onto their majority? Or will the GOP flip enough districts to retake control

The 2024 general election includes races for the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the state's legislature which consists of a Senate and House of Representatives.

The entire Pennsylvania House of Representatives, all 203 elected members, is up for election on Tuesday and 110 of the races are contested – 37 of those elections are in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties. In the Senate, 25 of 50 seats are up for a vote on Election Day, with 17 races being contested. Among the districts in Philly or the surrounding suburbs, just four have candidates on the ballot from the two major parties running.

Pennsylvania is the only state where the two legislative chambers are controlled by different parties. Democrats currently have a one-seat majority in the House, so Tuesday's election could change the balance for power.

Republicans control the state Senate with a six-seat advantage, 28-22. Democrats would need to win three elections to draw even and four to take control. If that happens, it would likely be the result of districts flipping in western and central Pennsylvania. At the same time, Republicans see the opportunity toflip some districts in the Southeastern Pennsylvania and expand their majority.

State senators are elected to four-year terms, while state representatives serve for two years.

Here are the results for the 2024 Pennsylvania General Assembly elections. The polls close at 8 p.m. Vote totals will be updated as they become available:

Pennsylvania State House results

Projected winners of these elections are determined by the Associated Press. All results are unofficial until certified by the state.

In addition to the elections in the table below, the leaders of the following districts also are up for re-election but are running unopposed:

Amen Brown, (D-10th), Mary Jo Daly (D-148th), Tim Briggs (D-149th), Gina Curry (D-164th), Martina White (R-170th), Patrick Gallagher (D-173rd), Ed Neilson (D-174th), MaryLouise Isaacson (D-175th), Joseph Hoehenstein (D-177th), Jason Dawkins (D-179th), Joes Giral (D-180th), Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181st), Benjamin Waxman (D-182nd), Elizabeth Fiedler (D-184th), Regina Young (D-185th), Jordan Harris (D-186th), Rick Krajewski (D-188th), G. Roni Green (D-190th), Joanna McClinton (D-191st), Morgan Cephas (D-192nd), Tarik Khan (D-194th), Keith S. Harris (D-195th), Danilo Burgos (D-197th), Darisha Parker (D-198th), Christopher Rabb (D-200th), Andre Carroll (D-201st), Jared Solomon (D-202nd) and Anthony Bellmon (D-203rd).

