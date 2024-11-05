More News:

November 05, 2024

In Pa. state House, can Democrats hold onto their majority? Or will the GOP flip enough districts to retake control

All seats in the Pa. House of Representatives are up for election Tuesday. So are half of the state Senate districts.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
2024 Election State Elections
pennsylvania general assembly election Dan Rainville/USA TODAY NETWORK

At stake in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania is control of the state House and, possibly, control of the state Senate. This article will be updated with Tuesday's election results as the become available.

The 2024 general election includes races for the Pennsylvania General Assembly, the state's legislature which consists of a Senate and House of Representatives.

The entire Pennsylvania House of Representatives, all 203 elected members, is up for election on Tuesday and 110 of the races are contested – 37 of those elections are in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties. In the Senate, 25 of 50 seats are up for a vote on Election Day, with 17 races being contested. Among the districts in Philly or the surrounding suburbs, just four have candidates on the ballot from the two major parties running. 

MORE: How long will it take Pennsylvania to count the votes for the 2024 election?

Pennsylvania is the only state where the two legislative chambers are controlled by different parties. Democrats currently have a one-seat majority in the House, so Tuesday's election could change the balance for power.

Republicans control the state Senate with a six-seat advantage, 28-22. Democrats would need to win three elections to draw even and four to take control. If that happens, it would likely be the result of districts flipping in western and central Pennsylvania. At the same time, Republicans see the opportunity toflip some districts in the Southeastern Pennsylvania and expand their majority.

State senators are elected to four-year terms, while state representatives serve for two years.

Here are the results for the 2024 Pennsylvania General Assembly elections. The polls close at 8 p.m. Vote totals will be updated as they become available: 

Pennsylvania State House results

Projected winners of these elections are determined by the Associated Press. All results are unofficial until certified by the state.

In addition to the elections in the table below, the leaders of the following districts also are up for re-election but are running unopposed:

Amen Brown, (D-10th), Mary Jo Daly (D-148th), Tim Briggs (D-149th), Gina Curry (D-164th), Martina White (R-170th), Patrick Gallagher (D-173rd), Ed Neilson (D-174th), MaryLouise Isaacson (D-175th), Joseph Hoehenstein (D-177th), Jason Dawkins (D-179th), Joes Giral (D-180th), Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181st), Benjamin Waxman (D-182nd), Elizabeth Fiedler (D-184th), Regina Young (D-185th), Jordan Harris (D-186th), Rick Krajewski (D-188th), G. Roni Green (D-190th), Joanna McClinton (D-191st), Morgan Cephas (D-192nd), Tarik Khan (D-194th), Keith S. Harris (D-195th), Danilo Burgos (D-197th), Darisha Parker (D-198th), Christopher Rabb (D-200th), Andre Carroll (D-201st), Jared Solomon (D-202nd) and Anthony Bellmon (D-203rd).
If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.

Pennsylvania State Senate results

Projected winners of these elections are determined by the Associated Press. All results are unofficial until certified by the state.

There are three senators running uncontested for re-election in the Philadelphia region: Nikil Saval (D-1st), Sharif Street (D-3rd) and Vincent Hughes (D-7th).

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2024 Election State Elections Philadelphia Elections Harrisburg House of Representatives Government Senate Politics Pennsylvania Senate General Assembly Pennsylvania Pennsylvania House

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's $1 million giveaways

Elon Musk Lawsuit

Adult Health

Philly's soda tax may improve the city's obesity rate – in time, Penn study says

Soda Tax Obesity

Food & Drink

After poking fun at Philly, Zaxbys now plans to expand here

zaxbys philadelphia south jersey

Sixers

Joel Embiid suspended for three games for shoving reporter

Joel Embiid Suspension

Fitness

Sly Fox Brewing welcomes bikers back to its muddy, hilly cyclocross course

Sly Fox Cyclocross

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved