Six contested U.S. House races representing Southeastern Pa. will be decided on Election Day

Republicans hold a four-member edge over the Democrats in the U.S. House, heading into the 2024 general election; all 435 seats in the House are up for election Tuesday.

But only about two dozen races are viewed as competitive, meaning there's a real chance control could flip from one party to the other. Among those tight elections is in the 7th District between incumbent Democrat Susan Wild and Ryan Mackenzie.

MORE 2024 ELECTION COVERAGE: Bob Casey and Dave McCormick battle for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

There are seven districts in the larger Philadelphia region, and the incumbent is running in each. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-3rd), is running uncontested for his seat. He has represented the district since 2019. He previously was the congressman for the 2nd District from 2016 to 2019 before redistricting.

Here are the six contested congressional districts and the candidates running in each. The polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 p.m .Tuesday and results will be updated below as they become available. Winners are projections by the Associated Press and vote totals are unofficial until certified by the state.

Pa. 1st District: Brian Fitzpatrick vs. Ashley Ehasz The 1st Congressional District in Pennsylvania represents all of Bucks County and a small portion of Montgomery County. The incumbent representative is Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, who has represented the district since 2019. His district had been numbered the 8th District during his first term, which began in 2017. Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Ashley Ehasz. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa. 2nd District: Brendan Boyle vs. Aaron Bashir The 2nd U.S. House District in Pennsylvania represents all of Northeast Philadelphia, parts of North Philadelphia east of Broad Street, and portions of Philadelphia's River Wards. The incumbent representative is Democrat Brendan Boyle. He served the 13th district from 2015 to 2019. In 2019, following the state's congressional redistricting, his district became the 2nd District. Boyle is running against Republican Aaron Bashir. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa. 4th District: Madeleine Dean vs. David Winkler The 4th District in Pennsylvania represents the majority of Montgomery County and most of Berks County northeast of Reading. The incumbent congresswoman is Democrat Madeleine Dean, who has represented the 4th District since 2019. Dean is running against Republican David Winkler. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa. 5th District: Mary Gay Scanlon vs. Alfe Goodwin The 5th Congressional District in Pennsylvania represents all of Delaware County, an exclave of Chester County (Birmingham Township), a small portion of southern Montgomery County and a section of South Philly. The incumbent is Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon, who has represented the 5th District since 2019. She briefly represented the 7th District for the final two months of 2018 following a special election and immediately before the state's redistricting plan took effect. Scanlon is running against Republican Alfe Goodwin. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa. 6th District: Chrissy Houlahan vs. Neil Young The 6th District for the U.S. House in Pennsylvania covers most of Chester County and the southeastern portion of Berks County. The incumbent congresswoman is Democrat Chrissy Houlahan, who was first elected to the 6th District since 2019. Houlahan is running against Republican Neil Young. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.



