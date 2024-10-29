Bob Casey and Dave McCormick battle for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania has only gotten more competitive in the frantic final days of the election.

Pollsters once gave a consistent edge to the Democratic incumbent Bob Casey, who is seeking reelection to a fourth term. But that advantage has narrowed to 1-3 percentage points or even odds, depending on the survey. Cook Political Report says the race is a toss-up between Casey and his Republican challenger, Dave McCormick.

The results will be consequential regardless of the victor, given the razor-thin majority the Democrats hold in the U.S. Senate. Democrats have 47 senators, compared with the 49 seats occupied by Republicans, but all four independents in the Senate caucus with the Democrats, making for an effective 51-49 split.

Polling places across Pennsylvania are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As the votes are tabulated, watch the chart below for updates. Winners are projections by the Associated Press and remain unofficial until certified by the state.

A Casey win might shore up his party's majority and would keep the U.S. Senate delegation from Pennsylvania completely Democratic. His colleague Sen. John Fetterman will not face reelection until 2028. A McCormick victory, on the other hand, could help the Republicans flip the Senate. It would also deliver the former hedge fund CEO his first elected office. He made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania's 2022 U.S. Senate race, losing the primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz who in turn lost to Fetterman in the general election.

