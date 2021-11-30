More News:

November 30, 2021

Pennsylvania judge awards homes to 285 tenants in misleading rent-to-own agreements

The ruling impacts 19 Philadelphia residences and 10 in the suburbs

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Housing
Pennsylvania Rent to Own Ruling Bill Oxford/Unsplash.com

A ruling from an Allegheny County judge gave 285 Pennsylvania tenants, including 19 from Philadelphia, the titles to their homes as compensation for being misled into predatory rent-to-own agreements.

A recent ruling from an Allegheny County judge gave 285 Pennsylvania tenants the titles to their homes as compensation for being misled into predatory rent-to-own agreements with a national property management company.

A lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro alleged that South Carolina-based Vision Property Management LLC promised tenants they would own their homes in a matter of years.

In reality, many tenants would still owe thousands more when their initial rent-to-own contracts expired, leaving Vision the option to evict the renters in lieu of the extra cash, the lawsuit alleged. Furthermore, the contracts stipulated that tenants could be evicted if they fell behind on rent at all, even temporarily.

The ruling, issued by Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward, affected 19 homes in Philadelphia, nine in Delaware County and one in Montgomery County. It states that any of the outstanding contracts with tenants should be considered paid in full.

The ruling does not apply to former tenants who already left their homes at the time of the ruling. Shapiro said his office is working to get restitution for those Pennsylvanians as well.

Vision appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court on Friday.

Daniel Ramos, one of the Philadelphia residents impacted by the ruling, told the Inquirer that he entered a contract with Vision believing he would gain the property's title in seven years.  

"I was always under the impression that I was going to own the property," he said. But after talking to a lawyer, he realized he had been misled. 

After six years, Ramos had only paid off $39,500 of the $72,000 he needed to get the title. And when he temporarily fell behind on rent in 2019, Vision attempted to evict him. 

The legal saga began in 2016 when a Dravosburg, Allegheny County woman filed a complaint with Shapiro's office, claiming her rent-to-own agreement with Vision was misleading, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The state first filed a lawsuit against Vision and its affiliates in 2019, alleging that 650 Pennsylvanians were impacted by the scheme.

Last December, the Allegheny Court ruled that the tenant should stop making payments to Vision after finding the company in contempt of court.  

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Housing Philadelphia Lawsuits Montgomery County renters Pennsylvania Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: A loss that 'makes you wonder about Jalen Hurts, and his future' with Eagles
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-loss_112921_usat

Sponsored

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.
Purchased - Xray of lungs

Government

N.J. senator wants to stop observing daylight saving time, introduces legislation
Daylight Saving Time

Fitness

To make exercise a habit, start with a plan and find ways to make it fun
Exercise Habits Sit-up

Movies

The 12 Days of Netflix Christmas Movies: 'Love Hard'
Love-Hard-Netflix_112721

Holidays

Check out these transformed Philly bars for festive drinks and holiday cheer
Holiday Bars

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved