October 05, 2018

'Friends' trivia at Punch Line Philly will benefit Pennsylvania SPCA

It’s been more than two decades since the 'Friends' gang first convened at Central Perk for coffee

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
"Friends" Trivia at Punch Line Philly Courtesy of PSPCA/PhillyVoice

How well do you know "Friends?"

Think you know everything there is to know about Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross from the hit sitcom "Friends?"

Put your knowledge to the test during Quizzo at Punch Line Philly on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The event will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Tickets are $5, with the trivia competition starting at 7 p.m. Before, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be happy hour, also benefitting the PSPCA.

There will be Philadelphia Brewing and Tito’s vodka drink specials, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

The PSPCA's lifesaving programs for animals include a low-cost veterinary clinic, low-cost spay and neuter services and pet adoption facilities.

"Friends" Trivia to Benefit PSPCA

Tuesday, Oct. 16
Beginning at 7 p.m. | $5 per person
Punch Line Philly
33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

