'Friends' trivia at Punch Line Philly will benefit Pennsylvania SPCA

Think you know everything there is to know about Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross from the hit sitcom "Friends?"

Put your knowledge to the test during Quizzo at Punch Line Philly on Tuesday, Oct. 16. The event will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Tickets are $5, with the trivia competition starting at 7 p.m. Before, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be happy hour, also benefitting the PSPCA.

There will be Philadelphia Brewing and Tito’s vodka drink specials, as well as a 50/50 raffle.



The PSPCA's lifesaving programs for animals include a low-cost veterinary clinic, low-cost spay and neuter services and pet adoption facilities.



Tuesday, Oct. 16

Beginning at 7 p.m. | $5 per person

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, PA 19123



