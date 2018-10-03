More Culture:

October 03, 2018

Drink up, 'Game of Thrones' fans, Johnnie Walker is releasing GOT-inspired whiskey

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Johnnie Walker releases 'White Walker' whiskey Diageo/for PhillyVoice

Johnnie Walker in partnership with Diageo has released eight 'Game of Thrones' inspired whiskies, including "White Walker."

There's only one "Game of Thrones" season left. While this leaves many fans sad about its coming end, Johnnie Walker is giving the fans something to drown their sorrows in.

Johnnie Walker has unveiled their new White Walker by Johnnie Walker blended scotch whiskey, made in partnership with HBO and GOT's production company, DiageoThe company announced GOT whiskey was coming in May, and it's finally here.

White Walker is based on none other than the White Walkers. The whiskey is a special blend of single malts from Cardhu and Clynelish, northern Scottish distilleries known for their bitter winters. (Because, naturally.)

The press release states that this blend “has notes of caramelized sugar and vanilla, fresh, red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and is best served chilled.” (But so "chilled" you join the army of the dead? Maybe.) 

There's even more good news for whiskey and "Game of Thrones" fans. The White Walker whiskey is available now, but the whiskey brand will be selling eight different types of whiskey influenced and based off of the houses of Westeros starting in November. 

The others include House Tully, Singleton of Glendullan, $29.99 for 750 ml, House Stark, Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost, $39.99 for 750 ml, House Targaryen, Cardhu Gold Reserve, $39.99 for 750 ml, House Lannister, Lagavulin 9 Year Old, $64.99, The Night’s Watch, Oban Bay Reserve $62.99 for 750 ml, House Greyjoy, Talisker Select Reserve, $44.99 for 750 ml, House Baratheon, Royal Lochnager 12 Year Old, $64.99 for 750 ml, and House Tyrell, Clynelish Reserve, $59.99 for 750 ml.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

