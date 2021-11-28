More Health:

November 28, 2021

Pennsylvania's COVID vaccine rate drops following data correction

The CDC adjusted the rate by five percentage points on Wednesday, according to the state's Health Department

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Vaccination
Vaccine rate change Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a data correction on Wednesday, placing the Commonwealth's vaccination rate for residents aged 18 and older at 68.9%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their data on Pennsylvania's vaccination rate on Wednesday, with a correction resulting in a five-point percentage decrease from Tuesday. 

The data correction, which shows an accurate vaccination rate of 68.9% of all residents aged 18 and older, is down from a previously reported rate of 73.7%, which accounts for a reduction of about 1.2 million vaccine doses. 

"On Nov. 23, the CDC began to rectify their data to match Pennsylvania COVID-19 vaccine data," the state's Health Department said, adding that they anticipate the CDC will update their data for other states in the coming weeks. 

The Inquirer reported earlier this month that the CDC has had issues with their Pennsylvania COVID-19 data since as early as July's data cleanup, over-counting initial vaccine doses and "slightly undercounting" fully vaccinated people. This came following Governor Tom Wolf's declaration at the beginning of 2021, in which he touted a record 95% of Pennsylvanians had received their first COVID-19 vaccination. 

Still, Pennsylvania remains a state with a high number of vaccinations, with Wednesday's update noting that the state is still ranked 5th in the nation for total doses administered. 

As a result of the holiday weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will release an update of their data on Monday. 

As of Wednesday, there were 7,569 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 3,349 people currently hospitalized for illness related to the disease, according to the Department of Health. 

Experts continue to encourage vaccination as the best protection from infection or spread of COVID-19. Anyone aged 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated, and anyone aged 18 or older is eligible to receive a booster vaccine dose six months following their second dose. Those interested can find available vaccine appointments using this online tool

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Vaccination Pennsylvania Harrisburg CDC COVID-19 Data Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five likes and dislikes from Sixers' wild double overtime loss to Wolves
Matisse-Thybulle-Sixers_112821_usat

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Retired Pennsylvania police officer killed in bear hunting accident
Gary Hunt Bear Accident

Illness

Alcoholism drug has potential as a COVID-19 treatment, but studies are just getting underway
Disulfiram alcoholism COVID-19

Streaming

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade returns in-person, integrates celebrations canceled by COVID
Thanksgiving Parade

Entertainment

The Bearded Ladies kicking off holiday season with a Grinch-inspired cabaret show
Grinch Cabaret

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved