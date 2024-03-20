More News:

Pennypack Farm to be permanently protected in Horsham

A $1.85 million conservation easement will preserve the property, which grows produce and serves as an education center.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Horsham's Pennypack Farm will be permanently protected from future development thanks to a conservation easement granted by a land preservation program in Montgomery County, officials announced.

The 35-acre property on Mann Road sits adjacent to the College Settlement of Philadelphia, a century-old organization that offers camping experiences and summer programs for urban youth. In 2003, the college began leasing 24 acres of its land to the nonprofit Pennypack Farm and Education Center, which turned a nutrient-depleted cornfield into a farm that feeds about 3,500 people annually through community-supported agriculture.

The $1.85 million purchase of the property was facilitated through Montgomery County's Agricultural Land Preservation Program, which has protected more than 10,500 acres on 187 farms in the county since it was established in 1990. It was paid for with a combination of township, county and state funds. 

“Preserving farmland in the county is important because once farmland is developed, it’s nearly impossible to get that resource back,” Montgomery County Commissioner Thomas DiBello said. “Organizations like College Settlement of Philadelphia and Pennypack Farm are training the next generation of farmers."

Pennsylvania has been among the nation's most aggressive states for protecting farmland and encouraging young people to pursue careers in agriculture. The state has a tax credit program that offers incentives for land owners to sell or lease to beginner farmers, who have increasingly flocked to Lancaster County and other parts of the state to start their businesses. Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposed budget also includes a $10.3 million agriculture innovation fund that aims to support and attract new businesses.

A Congressional report last year found that 40% of the farmland in the United States is owned by farmers 65 and older, and it's expected that about 350 million acres will change hands as they retire in the next 20 years. The potential loss of farmland and a lack of workforce development among young people pose future threats to food security. 

“We have a vision for Pennsylvania agriculture,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told Politico this week. “We see an opportunity here and we’re going to invest in that and hopefully we can make a compelling case that this is an industry worth investing in.”

With the conservation easement, Pennypack Farm and Education Center will continue teaching College Settlement students and campers about farming and sustainable agriculture.

“With our staff and board putting 20 years of hard work, investment, and love into this land, we are equally as thrilled to know it now has a protected legacy thanks to this easement,” said Julie McCabe, the nonprofit's executive director.

Michael Tanenbaum
