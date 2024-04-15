Overbrook shooting victim left to die at St. Joseph's University, police say

A 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found late Sunday night on the campus of Saint Joseph's University, authorities said.

The man, who died of his wounds, was found at City and Cardinal avenues at 11 p.m. was not shot at that location and is not connected to the university, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. The man was pronounced dead after being taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

Police sources told NBC10 that the man was shot at 56th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook, and then left at St. Joe's.

Police closed Route 1 in both directions between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane for several hours. According to 6ABC, police set up a tent and had evidence markers on the side of the road. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call Montgomery County detectives at (610) 226-5553 and Lower Merion Township Police at (610) 649-1000.