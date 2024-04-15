Go to Wagtail admin interface
April 15, 2024

Overbrook shooting victim left to die at St. Joseph's University, police say

Police closed City Avenue for several hours overnight after a wounded 39-year-old man was found near Cardinal Avenue at 11 p.m. He died of his injuries.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
St. Joseph's shooting victim Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

City Avenue was shut down for multiple hours after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found Sunday night near Cardinal Avenue on the campus of St. Joseph's University. The man, who died, had no connection to the university.

A 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found late Sunday night on the campus of Saint Joseph's University, authorities said.

The man, who died of his wounds, was found at City and Cardinal avenues at 11 p.m. was not shot at that location and is not connected to the university, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. The man was pronounced dead after being taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

Police sources told NBC10 that the man was shot at 56th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook, and then left at St. Joe's. 

Police closed Route 1 in both directions between Cardinal Avenue and Lapsley Lane for several hours. According to 6ABC, police set up a tent and had evidence markers on the side of the road. The road has since reopened. 

Anyone with information about the homicide can call Montgomery County detectives at (610) 226-5553 and Lower Merion Township Police at (610) 649-1000.

Michaela Althouse
Investigations Homicides Lower Merion Crime St. Joseph's University Colleges Police

