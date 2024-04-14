Urban Outfitters' Reclectic store to host clothing customization workshop

Reclectic, which sells discounted merchandise from URBN brands at the Philadelphia Mills mall, is hosting a clothing customization workshop in honor of Earth Month.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the store. During the event, which will be put on in collaboration with textile recycling nonprofit FabScrap, attendees can use fabric waste to accessorize clothing that they select from Reclectic's inventory.

Tickets for the event are available online for $50 each. Attendees will be invited to shop Reclectic's inventory one hour before it opens to the public. Each customer will receive a small shopping bag to fill with up to five products, including one shirt and one pair of pants or skirt to use in the workshop.

Then, staff from URBN and FabScrap will assist attendees in using fabric waste patches and scraps, as well as other customization techniques, to create unique, eco-friendly clothes.

Net profits from ticket sales will be donated to FabScrap, which has made use of nearly 100,000 pounds of fabric waste — the equivalent of about 10,641 trees planted — from Philly-based URBN alone, according to the company.

Reclectic, which opened in August, carries a wide variety of new products, unsold samples created during the design process and lightly used merchandise ready for thrifting from all of URBN's brands — including Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. Inventory from URBN's clothing rental program Nuuly is also available for purchase.

The 40,000-square-foot space houses an ever-changing selection of apparel, shoes, accessories, furniture and home goods. Products are discounted up to 60%.

Reclectic is open Monday through Tuesday from 12-7 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, April 27



9 a.m.-12 p.m. | $50



Reclectic, Philadelphia Mills



1455 Franklin Mills Circle Philadelphia, PA 19154