April 14, 2024

Urban Outfitters' Reclectic store to host clothing customization workshop

The shop at Philadelphia Mills, which sells discounted items from URBN brands, will host the Earth Month-themed event on Saturday, April 27.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
reclectic fabric customization event Provided Image/URBN

During a clothing customization workshop at Reclectic on Saturday, April 27, attendees can personalize clothing items from the store's inventory using recycled fabrics.

Reclectic, which sells discounted merchandise from URBN brands at the Philadelphia Mills mall, is hosting a clothing customization workshop in honor of Earth Month.

The workshop will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the store. During the event, which will be put on in collaboration with textile recycling nonprofit FabScrap, attendees can use fabric waste to accessorize clothing that they select from Reclectic's inventory.

MORE: This year's Fan Expo Philadelphia will bring notable film and game actors to Philly

Tickets for the event are available online for $50 each. Attendees will be invited to shop Reclectic's inventory one hour before it opens to the public. Each customer will receive a small shopping bag to fill with up to five products, including one shirt and one pair of pants or skirt to use in the workshop.

Then, staff from URBN and FabScrap will assist attendees in using fabric waste patches and scraps, as well as other customization techniques, to create unique, eco-friendly clothes. 

Net profits from ticket sales will be donated to FabScrap, which has made use of nearly 100,000 pounds of fabric waste — the equivalent of about 10,641 trees planted — from Philly-based URBN alone, according to the company.

Reclectic, which opened in August, carries a wide variety of new products, unsold samples created during the design process and lightly used merchandise ready for thrifting from all of URBN's brands — including Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. Inventory from URBN's clothing rental program Nuuly is also available for purchase.

The 40,000-square-foot space houses an ever-changing selection of apparel, shoes, accessories, furniture and home goods. Products are discounted up to 60%.

Reclectic is open Monday through Tuesday from 12-7 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

Reclectic x FabScrap Customization Workshop

Saturday, April 27
9 a.m.-12 p.m. | $50
Reclectic, Philadelphia Mills 
1455 Franklin Mills Circle Philadelphia, PA 19154

