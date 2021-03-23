Philadelphia airport seeks name suggestions for new food-delivering robot

March 23, 2021
Philadelphia International Airport officials are asking travelers to brainstorm names for the airport's new food delivery robot.
The robot, part of PHL's service that allows people to order food from airport restaurants and have it delivered to their terminals, was put into service in late February, offering a contact-less delivery option for travelers.
"You loved our new robot, Gita," a video tweeted by the airport's PHL Food and Drinks account on Monday says. Gita is the manufacturer's name for the robot. "And now PHL Food & Shops needs your help naming it."
We need YOUR help! Our new food delivery robot needs a name and we want you to help us pick one! DM us your favorite name and we will pick a winner in the upcoming weeks.🤖✈️🍕@PHLAirport @atyourgate pic.twitter.com/Twcv07mAiE— PHL Food & Shops (@PHLFoodandShops) March 22, 2021
The self-operating robot uses Bluetooth technology and visual sensors to follow an AtYourGate team member while carrying travelers' orders inside its hatch.
Philadelphia is the first and only city in the country to have this food delivery robot. The airport said the robot will be around through at least April 2021.
To name the robot, direct message your ideas to @PHLFoodandShops. The airport said it would announce the winner sometime int the coming weeks.
Travelers can order food using OrderAtPHL.com or the OrderAtPHL app . Food delivery costs an additional $2.99.
Participating restaruants include Auntie Anne's, Bar Symon, Bud & Marilyn's, California Pizza Kitchen, Chickie's & Pete's, Dunkin', Duty-Free, Gachi, Geno's Steaks, Jack Duggan's, Jamba, Piattino Pizza, Smashburger and Vino Volo. More are expected to be added in the future, airport officials have said.
