March 23, 2021

Philadelphia airport seeks name suggestions for new food-delivering robot

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
PHL robot name Source/Marketplace PHL

The Philadelphia International Airport's self-operating robot is looking for a new name. The robot, pictured above, follows a team member using bluetooth technology.

Philadelphia International Airport officials are asking travelers to brainstorm names for the airport's new food delivery robot.

The robot, part of PHL's service that allows people to order food from airport restaurants and have it delivered to their terminals, was put into service in late February, offering a contact-less delivery option for travelers.

"You loved our new robot, Gita," a video tweeted by the airport's PHL Food and Drinks account on Monday says. Gita is the manufacturer's name for the robot. "And now PHL Food & Shops needs your help naming it."

The self-operating robot uses Bluetooth technology and visual sensors to follow an AtYourGate team member while carrying travelers' orders inside its hatch.

Philadelphia is the first and only city in the country to have this food delivery robot. The airport said the robot will be around through at least April 2021.

To name the robot, direct message your ideas to @PHLFoodandShops. The airport said it would announce the winner sometime int the coming weeks. 

Travelers can order food using OrderAtPHL.com or the OrderAtPHL app . Food delivery costs an additional $2.99.

Participating restaruants include Auntie Anne's, Bar Symon, Bud & Marilyn's, California Pizza Kitchen, Chickie's & Pete's, Dunkin', Duty-Free, Gachi, Geno's Steaks, Jack Duggan's, Jamba, Piattino Pizza, Smashburger and Vino Volo. More are expected to be added in the future, airport officials have said.

