Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fashion District Philadelphia

November 06, 2020
Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City was evacuated Friday afternoon after mall security received two calls about a bomb threat, authorities said.
K9 units swept the mall and police determined, just before 3 p.m., that no device had been planted there.
The incident at 901 Market Street was first reported by police shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Sixth District officers responded to the area as mall security personnel were in the process of evacuating the building.
All SEPTA trains to Jefferson Station were halted amid an ongoing investigation.
Police said further updates on the situation will follow. There was no immediate word on who may have been responsible for the threat, but police said both calls were placed by the same individual.