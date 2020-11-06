Philly police thwart alleged threat to Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes are being counted

Philadelphia police arrested two men Thursday night after receiving a tip that an armed group of people, potentially associated with the QAnon conspiracy movement, were headed for the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where votes are still being counted.



Around 10:20 p.m., police learned a group of people armed with AR-15 rifles were driving a Hummer with a Virginia license plate, NBC10 reported. The vehicle had two QAnon window stickers.

The Hummer was stopped on the 200 block of North 13th Street in Center City, according to CBS3 . The vehicle was later spotted at 13th and Vine Streets, where two people were seen being taken into police custody, 6ABC reported.

Police told NBC10 that weapons were recovered from the Hummer, but they didn't identify them. No one was injured in the incident.

The vehicle, which was seized by police, was decorated with a large American flag and stickers promoting QAnon, a conspiracy movement that believes President Donald Trump is fighting a "deep state" and that Democrats are headed by Satan-worshipping pedophiles.

The Hummer had a large window sticker with the letter "Q" and another with "#WWG1WGA," which stands for the group's slogan "Where we go one we go all," the Inquirer reported.



Reporters at the incident Thursday captured images of the items from the Hummer.

This case has been handed over to the FBI for further investigation, according to reports.

The incident followed a day of protests outside the Convention Center. Demonstrators responded to recent legal actions by the Trump campaign that attempted to gain greater access for campaign observers inside the convention center. Trump also has called for the vote count to halt.

One side of protestors, many holding with Biden/Harris signs, argued to "Count Every Vote." Another group, supporting Trump, urged officials to "Stop the Count."

Joe Biden overtook Trump's lead in Pennsylvania on Friday morning. Biden now leads by more than 5,000 votes with about 98% of the expected vote counted, according to the Associated Press.

If the race is called for Biden, he will have enough electoral college votes to win the presidency.