November 05, 2020

Trump campaign sues three states, including Pennsylvania, as re-election chances dim

Gov. Wolf vows to 'fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters'

By Pat Ralph
Any ballot postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on Friday can be counted in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month.

President Donald Trump is seeking to temporarily halt vote counting in Pennsylvania as his lead in the state – and his chances at re-election – dwindle. 

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday afternoon that it was filing a lawsuit demanding greater access for campaign observers at locations where ballots are counted. The campaign filed similar lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, and it has called for a recount in Wisconsin

The campaign is "suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers," Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark said in a statement to the Associated Press.

No additional ballot counting should take place in Pennsylvania "until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law," the campaign added.

Trump campaign officials also held a news conference in Philly, where they made unsubstantiated claims about the voting process in Pennsylvania this election.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf slammed the lawsuit as "simply wrong."

"It goes against the most basic principles of our democracy," Wolf said. "It takes away the right of every American citizen to cast their vote and to choose our leaders. Our election officials at the state and local levels should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidation, without attacks.

“These attempts to subvert the democratic process are simply disgraceful," he continued. "We’re going to fight every single attempt to disenfranchise voters. We will continue to administer free and fair elections in Pennsylvania."

Earlier, protesters took to the streets of Philly in response to the Trump campaign's attempts to halt the ballot counting, urging officials to "count every vote" as the presidential election continued to hang in the balance.

Any ballot postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Friday can be counted in Pennsylvania, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month, though four justices left open the possibility of revisiting the case after Election Day. 

The Trump campaign seeks to intervene in the case, which was filed by Pennsylvania Republicans. 

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, Trump narrowly led Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. Trump had gained 50.96% of the votes to Biden's 47.89% with about 88% of the expected vote counted, according to the Associated Press

At one point, his lead had exceeded 600,000 votes. But as more mail-in ballots are counted, the race has become much closer. State officials expect results to be finalized within the next several days.

Despite the race being too close to call, the Trump campaign already has declared victory in Pennsylvania — and the president has “claimed” the commonwealth.

Trump’s statements came after he falsely claimed victory while addressing supporters at the White House around 2:15 a.m., citing large leads in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania. 

In order to maintain control of the White House, Trump must win the five remaining states that have not been declared by the Associated Press. Biden currently leads Trump in electoral votes, 264 to 214.

Biden has several paths to 270 electoral votes and does not need to win Pennsylvania. 

Pat Ralph
