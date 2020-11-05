Battleground states continue to tally votes as Biden inches closer to victory

The vote count for the 2020 election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden enters Thursday with four battleground states too close to call.

But with the winner of the race still undetermined, the former vice president is sitting just six electoral votes away from capturing the White House, according to the Associated Press’ official tally.

Biden took two significant steps towards flipping the presidency from red to blue on Wednesday when he captured Wisconsin and Michigan, two states which the GOP incumbent won during the 2016 election.

Now, with four swing states remaining to be called, Biden currently has 264 electoral votes. Trump right now stands at 214 electoral votes. The winner must reach 270 electoral votes.

Biden has several more paths than Trump towards capturing victory. While Biden only needs one more battleground state to fall his way, Trump must all but run the table to avoid defeat.

Biden’s victory could be delivered in a state that carries as few as six electoral votes, like Nevada, or a commonwealth that holds as many as 20 electoral votes, like Pennsylvania. With three electoral votes on the table, Alaska has yet to be called, but Trump is heavily favored to win the state.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Trump led Pennsylvania with 50.72% of the vote to Biden's 48.13%, or roughly 164,000 votes, with more than 89% of precincts reporting. At one point, Trump’s lead had exceeded 600,000 votes, but it has continued to narrow as more mail-in ballots are tallied.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign falsely declared victory in Pennsylvania, and Trump himself "claimed" the commonwealth.

However, thousands of mail-in ballots — which are expected to favor Biden — still have to be counted.

The state is in the process of counting more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots, and had reported counting about 1,837,380 as of Thursday morning. About 1.4 million total votes remained to be counted at the start of the day on Wednesday, and around 763,000 remained by Thursday morning.

State officials expect results to be finalized within the next several days.

In Georgia, where Trump had held a sizable lead, Biden climbed to within a point of the president by Wednesday evening. As of Thursday morning, Trump's lead over Biden had been narrowed to just over 22,000 votes.

Biden currently leads in Nevada by a slim one-point margin and has drawn closer to Trump in North Carolina.

Biden sounded optimistic while addressing supporters in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday, predicting he would win the presidency. He urged the American public to remain patient while an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were counted.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has indicated it will request a recount in Wisconsin and has sued Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan over their respective vote counts.