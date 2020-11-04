Pennsylvania vote count marches forward methodically in crucial Trump-Biden battleground

Election workers in Pennsylvania will continue to count mail-in ballots and tally votes throughout the night, as a tight presidential race appears likely to pivot around a few battleground states.

Pennsylvania officials again urged patience as the statewide count is ongoing, with just more half of expected results reported before midnight. The state is in the process of counting more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots, and had reported counting just 487,055 so far.

"Counting that tremendous number of ballots, again, will take longer than we’re used to," Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday night at a press briefing. "But the extra time is just there because we want to make sure that our election system is working, and that each and every vote is counted."

More than 1 million outstanding mail-in ballots remain to be counted in Philadelphia, its suburban counties, and out west in Allegheny County. Another five counties will not begin counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday.

Philadelphia City Commissioners said mail-in ballot counting will go on into Wednesday, in hopes that the city can report its results as soon as possible. Only about 76,000 of Philadelphia's mail-in ballots, out of a total of approximately 348,700, had been counted and reported by midnight. More than half a million votes remained to be counted in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.

Philadelphia's election return can be tracked at results.philadelphiavotes.com, the city commissioners said.

Just before midnight, President Donald Trump held a lead of 56.01% to Joe Biden's 41.48%, the Associated Press reported. Republicans were expected to hold an early lead as a larger proportion of mail-in votes were cast by Democrats. Votes cast at the polls are reported more readily, while mail-in votes will be counted over the next several days.



"The tabulation of the election results is going to take some time," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington early Wednesday morning, said he remains confident in his chances in Pennsylvania.

"We feel good about where we are," Biden said. "We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight, we believe we're on track to win this election."



The Department of State has a dashboard that tracks the state's progress in counting mail-in ballots, as well as other key metrics in the ongoing vote count. (The dashboard had not recorded any of Philadelphia's mail-in ballot count as of midnight).

"What’s most important is that we have accurate results, and that every vote is counted — even if that takes a little longer," Wolf said. "I’m urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm, be patient, stay united on Election Night and in the days ahead. While counting these ballots will take more time than in past years, Pennsylvania will have a fair election. Every eligible vote will be counted as it must be. And make no mistake; we’re gonna stand up like we always have to anyone who wants to silence the voices of Pennsylvanians who have voted."

Mail-in ballots that were submitted by Nov. 3 will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 6, a plan upheld by the a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month. Pennsylvania issued 3,090,885 mail-in ballots, of which 2,543,229 officially had been cast as of election day.

PhillyVoice staff writer Pat Ralph contributed to this report.