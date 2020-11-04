More News:

November 04, 2020

Pennsylvania vote count marches forward methodically in crucial Trump-Biden battleground

State election officials urge patience as mail-in ballots are tabulated

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Election Politics
Pennsylvania Drop Box John Kopp/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia voters can submit their mail-in ballots in official drop boxes, including the one located outside Eastern State Penitentiary in the city's Fairmount neighborhood.

Election workers in Pennsylvania will continue to count mail-in ballots and tally votes throughout the night, as a tight presidential race appears likely to pivot around a few battleground states.

Pennsylvania officials again urged patience as the statewide count is ongoing, with just more half of expected results reported before midnight. The state is in the process of counting more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots, and had reported counting just 487,055 so far.

"Counting that tremendous number of ballots, again, will take longer than we’re used to," Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday night at a press briefing. "But the extra time is just there because we want to make sure that our election system is working, and that each and every vote is counted."

More than 1 million outstanding mail-in ballots remain to be counted in Philadelphia, its suburban counties, and out west in Allegheny County. Another five counties will not begin counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday.

Philadelphia City Commissioners said mail-in ballot counting will go on into Wednesday, in hopes that the city can report its results as soon as possible. Only about 76,000 of Philadelphia's mail-in ballots, out of a total of approximately 348,700, had been counted and reported by midnight. More than half a million votes remained to be counted in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.

Philadelphia's election return can be tracked at results.philadelphiavotes.com, the city commissioners said.

Just before midnight, President Donald Trump held a lead of 56.01% to Joe Biden's 41.48%, the Associated Press reported. Republicans were expected to hold an early lead as a larger proportion of mail-in votes were cast by Democrats. Votes cast at the polls are reported more readily, while mail-in votes will be counted over the next several days. 

"The tabulation of the election results is going to take some time," Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington early Wednesday morning, said he remains confident in his chances in Pennsylvania. 

"We feel good about where we are," Biden said. "We really do. I'm here to tell you tonight, we believe we're on track to win this election." 

The Department of State has a dashboard that tracks the state's progress in counting mail-in ballots, as well as other key metrics in the ongoing vote count. (The dashboard had not recorded any of Philadelphia's mail-in ballot count as of midnight).

"What’s most important is that we have accurate results, and that every vote is counted — even if that takes a little longer," Wolf said. "I’m urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm, be patient, stay united on Election Night and in the days ahead. While counting these ballots will take more time than in past years, Pennsylvania will have a fair election. Every eligible vote will be counted as it must be. And make no mistake; we’re gonna stand up like we always have to anyone who wants to silence the voices of Pennsylvanians who have voted."

Mail-in ballots that were submitted by Nov. 3 will be counted as long as they are received by Nov. 6, a plan upheld by the a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month. Pennsylvania issued 3,090,885 mail-in ballots, of which 2,543,229 officially had been cast as of election day.

PhillyVoice staff writer Pat Ralph contributed to this report. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Election Politics Pennsylvania Donald Trump 2020 Presidential Race Tom Wolf Joe Biden Philadelphia City Commissioners Presidential Election Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

There's a 'Donald Trump loves Jerry Jones & the Cowboys' banner flying around Philly on election day
trump-cowboys-hires_110320

2020 Election

U.S. Department of Justice sending Civil Rights Division to Philly on Election Day
election day polling place

Health News

How COVID-19 death counts become the stuff of conspiracy theories
COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

Sixers

If you're expecting Sixers trades, Daryl Morey cautions they might have to wait
22_Tobias_Harris_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

2SP Brewing creates fall beer inspired by Philadelphia Union fans
Sons of Ben beer.jpg

Fitness

Philly Dance Fitness hosting virtual 'Hamilton' class
Hamilton musical masterclass

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved