Philly's Election Task Force responds to complaints of alleged voter interference

On Election Day, Philadelphia's Election Task Force is responding to complaints of reported violations at polling places located throughout the city.

By the afternoon on Tuesday, the task force created by the District Attorney's Office had resolved 21 out of 25 incidents reported throughout the city, a spokesperson told FOX29. Most of the complaints were related to allegations of election interference.

Some of the allegations, like construction blocking the entrance to a polling location, were investigated and resolved. Other allegations officials discovered to be unfounded.

Philly's Election Task Force, which is headed by District Attorney Larry Krasner, believed the unfounded complaints could be attributed to "misinformation being shared on social media."

In the morning on Tuesday, the District Attorney's Office tweeted about one of the incidents of a reported violation at a polling place in Northeast Philadelphia. The allegation arose over social media when a Twitter user posted a picture of the outside of one Philly polling place.

"Members of our Election Task Force have investigated this allegation," the office said in a tweet. "This polling place is located in an interior room and the sign in question is further than 10 feet from it. This tweet is deliberately deceptive."



The photo which the Election Task Force responded to regarded a violation of campaign signage rules. A Twitter user alleged that signs appeared to be posted within 10 feet of the polling place, which is illegal under Pennsylvania's Election Code.

The DAO ultimately determined this allegation of a polling place violation to be untrue.

Philly's Election Task Force was created ahead of Election Day to respond to complaints of voter intimidation, interference or other activities that might disrupt voting. It employed more than 90 workers to investigate these complaints.

Lines of voters were spotted across Philadelphia and in its neighboring counties on Tuesday. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that was expected to complicate voting, officials predict a healthy turnout of in-person voting in the battleground state.

Turnout at polling places will add to the already 2.5 million ballots returned by Pennsylvania voters in the 2020 election. The number of residents using vote-by-mail is unprecedented, and officials have stated it could cause delayed results in vote-counting.