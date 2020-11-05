More News:

November 05, 2020

'Count Every Vote' demonstrations continue downtown as Philadelphia tallies mail-in ballots

"Stop the Vote" counter-protestors reportedly gathered nearby Thursday morning to demand that vote-counting stop

By Allie Miller
2020 Election Protests
count every vote protest Aimee Dilger/SIPA USA

Several different protests took place in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning as residents urged Philly officials to keep counting votes for the 2020 election, stop counting votes, or to end police brutality and violence brought to light in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Protests urging Philadelphia officials to keep counting mail-in ballots continued Thursday morning as Pennsylvania neared its final vote count. 

"Count Every Vote" demonstrations began Wednesday afternoon outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where protestors gathered before marching west towards City Hall. They eventually merged with Walter Wallace demonstrators, who marched Wednesday evening after officials released police footage of the fatal shooting.

Protestors urged Philly officials to not cease counting mail-in ballots despite mounting pressure from a Trump lawsuit aimed at temporarily halting the counting of ballots, until campaign observers were allowed to more closely watch the counting of ballots.

Trump's administration won court approval on Thursday, officials announced in Philadelphia. However, although campaign watchers will be allowed greater access to observe counting, the tallying of votes will not be halted. The Trump administration said they will pursue other legal action for that, according to the Inquirer.  

"Count Every Vote" protestors included members of several local activist and progressive groups, including Protect Our Vote Philly and Socialist Alternative. They were joined by a handful of Philadelphia elected officials Wednesday afternoon.

Later Wednesday night, both "Count the Vote" protestors arguing to uphold democracy in Philadelphia and Walter Wallace protestors demonstrating against police brutality and racism joined together, forming one large group. 

Demonstrators gathered again early Thursday for a protest scheduled to meet at 11th and Arch Street near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Philadelphia's votes are being counted.

They were met by a smaller group of "Stop the Count" counter-protestors, a collection of demonstrators arguing in favor of the Trump administration. These protestors were spotted holding signs with slogans that read, among others, "Sorry, polls are closed" and "Voting ends on Election Day."

As of Thursday morning, there were still approximately 100,000 ballots submitted by mail yet to be counted in Philadelphia alone. Pennsylvania officials warned Wednesday night that it could be several days before all the votes are counted. The state is now one of four key battleground states that will ultimately decide the Presidential Election, with special attention being paid to Pennsylvania due to its number of electoral votes. 

If the current trend of mail-in ballots tallied in favor of Joe Biden holds, Pennsylvania could turn blue despite Trump's early lead, giving the state's 20 electoral votes, and the election, to Biden.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller
