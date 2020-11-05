'Count Every Vote' demonstrations continue downtown as Philadelphia tallies mail-in ballots

Protests urging Philadelphia officials to keep counting mail-in ballots continued Thursday morning as Pennsylvania neared its final vote count.

"Count Every Vote" demonstrations began Wednesday afternoon outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where protestors gathered before marching west towards City Hall. They eventually merged with Walter Wallace demonstrators, who marched Wednesday evening after officials released police footage of the fatal shooting.

Protestors urged Philly officials to not cease counting mail-in ballots despite mounting pressure from a Trump lawsuit aimed at temporarily halting the counting of ballots, until campaign observers were allowed to more closely watch the counting of ballots.

Trump's administration won court approval on Thursday, officials announced in Philadelphia. However, although campaign watchers will be allowed greater access to observe counting, the tallying of votes will not be halted. The Trump administration said they will pursue other legal action for that, according to the Inquirer.

"Count Every Vote" protestors included members of several local activist and progressive groups, including Protect Our Vote Philly and Socialist Alternative. They were joined by a handful of Philadelphia elected officials Wednesday afternoon.

Later Wednesday night, both "Count the Vote" protestors arguing to uphold democracy in Philadelphia and Walter Wallace protestors demonstrating against police brutality and racism joined together, forming one large group.