'Count Every Vote' demonstrations continue downtown as Philadelphia tallies mail-in ballots

November 05, 2020
Protests urging Philadelphia officials to keep counting mail-in ballots continued Thursday morning as Pennsylvania neared its final vote count.
"Count Every Vote" demonstrations began Wednesday afternoon outside Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where protestors gathered before marching west towards City Hall. They eventually merged with Walter Wallace demonstrators, who marched Wednesday evening after officials released police footage of the fatal shooting.
Protestors urged Philly officials to not cease counting mail-in ballots despite mounting pressure from a Trump lawsuit aimed at temporarily halting the counting of ballots, until campaign observers were allowed to more closely watch the counting of ballots.
Trump's administration won court approval on Thursday, officials announced in Philadelphia. However, although campaign watchers will be allowed greater access to observe counting, the tallying of votes will not be halted. The Trump administration said they will pursue other legal action for that, according to the Inquirer.
"Count Every Vote" protestors included members of several local activist and progressive groups, including Protect Our Vote Philly and Socialist Alternative. They were joined by a handful of Philadelphia elected officials Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier today I spoke at a Pennsylvania Indivisible rally with @NikilSaval, @KendraPHL, and @HelenGymAtLarge about the importance of counting every vote in this election. Philadelphia threw down and we want to make sure our ballot box power is represented! #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/GUQ3YmKSpC— Rick Krajewski (@rick4westphilly) November 4, 2020
As hundreds chant to “count every vote” on the north side of Philly City Hall, racial justice protesters have gathered on the south side as the city is about to release body cam footage of police killing of Walter Wallace Jr pic.twitter.com/YCye0fDsLu— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) November 4, 2020
Demonstrators gathered again early Thursday for a protest scheduled to meet at 11th and Arch Street near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where Philadelphia's votes are being counted.
We got all the hits and the party is GROWING at the convention center as Trump supporters trying to stop the count watch helplessly. #joytothepolls on the outside, #counteveryvote on the inside #phillyvotes pic.twitter.com/My4OF3E89c— Philly We Rise (@phillywerise) November 5, 2020
They were met by a smaller group of "Stop the Count" counter-protestors, a collection of demonstrators arguing in favor of the Trump administration. These protestors were spotted holding signs with slogans that read, among others, "Sorry, polls are closed" and "Voting ends on Election Day."
In #Philadelphia Count Every Vote protestors are on one side of the street as Trump supporters are on the other side. Police are in between. All car traffic is blocked on this side of the Pennsylvania Convention Center. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4suGHoabHJ— Amber Ferguson (@Ms_AmberDawn) November 5, 2020
As of Thursday morning, there were still approximately 100,000 ballots submitted by mail yet to be counted in Philadelphia alone. Pennsylvania officials warned Wednesday night that it could be several days before all the votes are counted. The state is now one of four key battleground states that will ultimately decide the Presidential Election, with special attention being paid to Pennsylvania due to its number of electoral votes.
If the current trend of mail-in ballots tallied in favor of Joe Biden holds, Pennsylvania could turn blue despite Trump's early lead, giving the state's 20 electoral votes, and the election, to Biden.
Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.