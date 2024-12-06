10 gift ideas from the Christmas Village that cover everyone on your shopping list

Wandering Philadelphia's Christmas Village can be a bit overwhelming, between the bustling crowd of shoppers and enticing food, drinks and merchandise everywhere you look.

We braved the bitter cold to check out the various pop-up shops at this year's festival, which is open in LOVE Park through Dec. 24, in search of gifts for everyone on our lists. Here were 10 of our favorites:

But first, here's the map to plan your shopping excursion:

Provided Image/Christmas Village in Philadelphia

1. Dog breed socks

Store: Sockadelphia

Booth number: 5

Price: $10-$15

Description: Sockadelphia has a wide range of novelty socks that feature everything from Philly sports teams to famous rock bands, but the crew-length dog socks really caught my eye, maybe because of the wide variety of breeds represented. (They even had ones with Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.) And don't worry, there are some for cat lovers, too.

Who to buy this for: A pet owner who wants to wear their puppy love on their sleeve, er, ankle.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Sockadelphia is selling a wide array of novelty socks, including these with Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

2. Garlic grater plate

Store: I See Spain

Booth number: 13

Price: $30

Description: These handmade and painted plates are imported from Spain and can be used to grate garlic, cheese, chocolate, nutmeg, ginger, garlic, nuts, turmeric and more. They also come with a garlic peeler, plate stand and basting brush.

Who to buy this for: Someone who loves to entertain and appear chic while doing so.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice I See Spain is selling grater plates that can be used on everything from garlic to cheese.



3. Cocktail Bombs

Store: Cocktail Bomb Shop

Booth number: 16

Price: Six for $30 or 12 for $50

Description: Reminiscent of a bath bomb, these Cocktail Bombs can be dropped into a drink of your choice to make the alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage of your dreams. They come in a wide variety of flavors, from margarita to mimosa, and some even have edible glitter for an especially festive vibe.

Who to buy this for: Your cocktail or mocktail drinking buddy.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice At the Cocktail Bomb Shop, visitors can peruse a variety of Cocktail Bombs that come in flavors like coconut margarita and creamsicle.

4. Philly-themed pillows

Store: Candace's Canvasses

Booth number: 18

Price: $45

Description: The pillows come in a variety of shapes with painted designs depicting the Philadelphia skyline, nostalgic Jersey Shore staples and Philly sports mascots.

Who to buy this for: Anyone whose couch is looking bare and sad.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice At the Candace's Canvasses booth, there are a variety of pillows covered in designs inspired by Philly and the Jersey Shore.

5. Body butter

Store: Gold + Water Co.

Booth number: 25

Price: $22, or two for $40

Description: The shea butter-based products are a top seller at Gold + Water Co., as they are smooth, spreadable and creamy to the touch — great for moisturizing dry winter skin. They also come in a variety of scents that have hints of vanilla, florals or sandalwood.

Who to buy this for: The self-care king or queen in your life.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The shea butter-based products at Gold + Water Co. are smooth, spreadable and creamy.

6. Baby shirt

Store: Paper on Pine

Booth number: 28

Price: $24

Description: These baby shirts and onesies depict Philly staples, including our sports teams and delicacies — like the cheesesteak and soft pretzel.

Who to buy this for: A kid who you want to instill a love for Philly at a young age.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Paper on Pine sells baby shirts with designs inspired by Philly sports teams and delicacies.

7. Recycled chopstick bowl

Store: Chopstick Art

Booth number: 35

Price: $45-$70

Description: The folding baskets at this pop-up are made from recycled bamboo chopsticks and come in a variety of shapes and colors. New this year, there are dog and owl shaped bowls.

Who to buy this for: Your environmentally conscious pal who needs something in which to display their fruits or trinkets.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The folding baskets at Chopstick Art are made entirely from recycled bamboo chopsticks.

8. Birdhouse

Store: Edible Birdhouses

Booth number: 52

Price: $45

Description: These birdhouses look like tiny whimsical cottages and are covered in edible birdseed. The seeds are made with a special hot pepper formula that is tasty for birds but keeps away squirrels or other unwanted animals. Plus, the birdhouses can be re-seeded once they're empty.

Who to buy this for: An avid birdwatcher who hopes to attract more flapping friends and less squirrel interlopers.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice These edible birdhouses can be refilled and keep away unwanted squirrels.

9. Philly sports wrestling mask

Store: Erika's Mexican Art Crafts

Booth number: 63

Price: $25

Description: These Luchador-style wrestling masks pay homage to the rich heritage of Mexican wrestling while also giving nods to Philly sports with Phillies, Eagles and Flyers designs. Shopping for a non-Philly sports fan? (First of all, why are you doing that?) The shop also has wrestling masks representative of other cities' teams.

Who to buy this for: A sports fan in your life who wants to show their fandom in a unique way, and perhaps get into a good-natured smackdown at halftime.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The wrestling masks sold at Erika's Mexican Art Crafts pay homage to Philly sports teams.

10. 'Harry Potter' necklace

Store: Adorned by Aisha

Booth number: 75

Price: $38

Description: This jewelry shop has a variety of necklaces, pins and rings inspired by the "Harry Potter" franchise. The ones that caught my eye were necklaces with charms that look like miniature versions of the "Harry Potter" books. They even open into lockets.

Who to buy this for: A muggle who wants to assert their Potterhead status with a statement piece.