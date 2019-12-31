Philadelphia law firm offers $7,500 in Uber credits to New Year's Eve partygoers

If you're going out tonight and want to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to worry about driving, you're in luck.

Ciccarelli Law Offices, a personal injury firm in Philadelphia and West Chester, is encouraging Philadelphians to celebrate this NYE responsibly by offering free Uber rides to the first 750 riders who sign up for their Ride Home program.

The law firm will give $10 in Uber credits to each eligible individual who takes the sober ride pledge. The credit can only be used for a 24-hour period beginning 8 p.m.Wednesday and ending 8 p.m. on New Year's Day. Rides must start or end within five miles of Center City.

To sign up for the program, riders must agree not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this New Year's Eve. The pledge is available to sign here.

If eligible, a link to claim the code will be available. Once you click on the link and log into your Uber account, the credits will be added.

Nearly 30 people die every day in drunk driving crashes in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2018, there were 10,511 deaths from drunk driving reported across the county, while more than 1,190 deaths were reported in Pennsylvania.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.