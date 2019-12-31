More News:

December 31, 2019

Philadelphia law firm offers $7,500 in Uber credits to New Year's Eve partygoers

The free rides are eligible for 24 hours beginning Tuesday night for trips beginning or ending within five miles of Center City

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
New Year's Eve Uber
Philadelphia law firm Uber rides mentatdgt /Pexels

Those celebrating New Year's in and around Philadelphia could be eligible for free Uber credits to help them get home safely. Ciccarelli Law Offices, a personal injury firm in Philadelphia and West Chester, is offering to pay $10 towards the Uber rides of the first 750 people who pledge not to drink and drive.

If you're going out tonight and want to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to worry about driving, you're in luck. 

Ciccarelli Law Offices, a personal injury firm in Philadelphia and West Chester, is encouraging Philadelphians to celebrate this NYE responsibly by offering free Uber rides to the first 750 riders who sign up for their Ride Home program. 

The law firm will give $10 in Uber credits to each eligible individual who takes the sober ride pledge. The credit can only be used for a 24-hour period beginning 8 p.m.Wednesday and ending 8 p.m. on New Year's Day. Rides must start or end within five miles of Center City. 

To sign up for the program, riders must agree not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this New Year's Eve. The pledge is available to sign here

If eligible, a link to claim the code will be available. Once you click on the link and log into your Uber account, the credits will be added. 

Nearly 30 people die every day in drunk driving crashes in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2018, there were 10,511 deaths from drunk driving reported across the county, while more than 1,190 deaths were reported in Pennsylvania. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more New Year's Eve Uber Philadelphia Free Freebies Drunk Driving Ride Share

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Government

Philadelphia appoints Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw to lead department
Danielle Outlaw Police

Addictions

Automotive plant closures linked to spike in opioid deaths, Penn Study finds
Auto Plant Opioids

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Music

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites
Bruce Springsteen

Parties

Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events
David Bowie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved