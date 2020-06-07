No curfew or road closures in place for Sunday as peaceful protests expected to continue across Philly

For the first time in over a week, Philadelphia will not have a citywide curfew on Sunday evening.

The city announced on Sunday morning that there will be no curfew or traffic restrictions put in place despite at least four peaceful demonstrations that are scheduled to take place across the city.

There will be no traffic reduction zone implemented in Center City nor will there be any closures along I-676 on Sunday, but those plans are subject to change. Temporary street closures may be imposed due to the planned protests, the city said. Those traveling across the city today should still use caution when doing so.

Those planning to participate in Sunday’s protests and demonstrations should stay hydrated due to the warm weather, as well as wear a face covering and practice social distancing where possible in order to mitigate further spread of COVID-19, the city said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, city officials are encouraging protesters to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested a week after attending a protest.

Philadelphia first instituted a citywide curfew last Saturday night after peaceful protests calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death turned violent—leading to vandalism, arson, and looting across the city. Since the destruction, demonstrations have remained calm and a curfew has remained in place for the past seven nights.

During the curfew, people could only leave their homes to travel to and from an essential job or to seek out medical or police attention.

Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police after Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as three other police officers watched.

All four police officers have been fired from the Minneapolis department. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and the other police officers were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd's death has sparked demonstrations and protests over the past week in cities such as Philadelphia to draw attention to issues such as police brutality and systemic racism across the country.

At least four peaceful demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the city on Sunday. At 2:00 p.m., “Prayer for Philly” will be held at LOVE Park in Center City. “Free People Now!” will take place at the Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount at 1:00 p.m. At Noon, a rally will gather outside City Hall in Dilworth Park at 15th and Market. Finally, “March for Unity and Accountability” will take place at 1:00 at the Esperanza Health Center in North Philly.