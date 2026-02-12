Philly's proposal to ban unlicensed dog breeding sparks debate at City Council

A temporary ban on unlicensed dog breeding and sales is being considered by City Council as a way to reduce overcrowding in the city's animal shelters.

The moratorium, proposed by Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-8) aims to limit the number of puppies that are born in the city. If approved, it would remain in place for 36 months.

The ban would not apply to breeders with a valid kennel license, nonprofit shelters and rescues, and the sale of dogs for law enforcement, search and rescue operations and research programs. Also exempt: one-time transfers of puppies born outside Philadelphia that have had the same owner for at least 30 days and are being sent to a new home without payment, beyond reimbursement for veterinary care.

First-time violators could be fined up to $1,000 and repeat offenders could be fined up to $2,000 per violation.

The legislation also says ads for puppy sales must include kennel numbers and the ZIP code where the dogs are located, and violators will be subject to fines every day the ad is in place.

The proposal spurred public debate at Thursday's council meeting.

Jessica Graaf, president of the rescue organization Philly Bully Team, called the temporary ban a "responsible and common sense approach" to the issue of overcrowding at the Pennsylvania SPCA and Animal Care & Control Team shelters. She said her organization sees many dogs with birth defects and other health problems due to irresponsible breeding.

"We have a foster network of over 100 homes, and even with all of our resources, we are unable to keep up with the amount of dogs in need, not only from ACCT but from citizens of the city who want to surrender their dogs," Graaf said. "Many of these dogs were purchased from somebody who intentionally bred them for the purpose of profit and not for temperament or genetic stability."

However, local breeder Jody Applebaum argued the bill unfairly targets people who breed responsibly, saying she'll have to move her business out of the city if the moratorium is approved. Applebaum said she registers her puppies with the American Kennel Club and thoroughly vets prospective owners before allowing anyone to purchase them.

"Nobody who goes through the interview process and pays what we ask for our dogs is going to abandon that dog to the streets," Applebaum said. "Activists have done their very best to remove all distinctions between responsible and irresponsible breeders. It is insulting to be lumped together with the people at whom this bill is directed."

Bass introduced the bill in November, but has since amended the legislation. It cannot go up for a vote until next week's meeting. Bass said the amended version clarifies that the accountability for illegal breeding is targeted toward the breeders, not social media sites where advertisements are posted.

"Our focus is on those violating the laws, and this revision will make that intent explicit," Bass said. "We have listened carefully to advocates on both sides of the issue, and the updated version reflects the thoughtful input and a shared commitment to meaningful, workable reform."