Eagles 2019 schedule leaks: Season opener, primetime matchups, and more

The 2019 NFL schedule gets its official release Wednesday night, but dates are unsurprisingly starting to trickle out in the hours before the unveiling.

Below, we’ve corralled the most believable reports about what matchups to expect when we get a full picture of the Eagles’ schedule. (Links to the reports are in the week numbers.)

Also, for the potential Eagles-on-Thanksgiving whispers, Philly.com’s Jeff McLane had this nugget to share:

That’s what we’ve got so far. Check back tonight when the full schedule is revealed, and PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski weighs in.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.