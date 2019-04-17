Eagles 2019 schedule leaks: Season opener, primetime matchups, and more

April 17, 2019
The 2019 NFL schedule gets its official release Wednesday night, but dates are unsurprisingly starting to trickle out in the hours before the unveiling.
Below, we’ve corralled the most believable reports about what matchups to expect when we get a full picture of the Eagles’ schedule. (Links to the reports are in the week numbers.)
• Week 1: Home vs. Washington, Sept. 8, 1:00 p.m.
• Week 2: Away vs. Falcons, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football
• Week 4: Away vs. Packers, possible Thursday Night Football
• Week 5: Home vs. Jets, Oct. 6
• Week 11: Home vs. Patriots, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m.
• Week 14: Home vs. Giants, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m., Monday Night Football
• Week 17: Away vs. Giants, Dec. 29, 1:00 p.m.
Also, for the potential Eagles-on-Thanksgiving whispers, Philly.com’s Jeff McLane had this nugget to share:
Can also report the #Eagles won’t be playing on Thanksgiving this season.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 17, 2019
That’s what we’ve got so far. Check back tonight when the full schedule is revealed, and PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski weighs in.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.