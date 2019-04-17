More Sports:

April 17, 2019

Eagles 2019 schedule leaks: Season opener, primetime matchups, and more

NFL dates and times are trickling out ahead of Wednesday's schedule release

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

The 2019 NFL schedule gets its official release Wednesday night, but dates are unsurprisingly starting to trickle out in the hours before the unveiling.

MORE: Malik Jackson snipes at Le'Veon Bell Instagram post

Below, we’ve corralled the most believable reports about what matchups to expect when we get a full picture of the Eagles’ schedule. (Links to the reports are in the week numbers.)

Week 1: Home vs. Washington, Sept. 8, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2: Away vs. Falcons, Sept. 15, 8:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football

Week 4: Away vs. Packers, possible Thursday Night Football

Week 5: Home vs. Jets, Oct. 6

Week 11: Home vs. Patriots, Nov. 17, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Home vs. Giants, Dec. 9, 8:15 p.m., Monday Night Football

Week 17: Away vs. Giants, Dec. 29, 1:00 p.m.

Also, for the potential Eagles-on-Thanksgiving whispers, Philly.com’s Jeff McLane had this nugget to share:

That’s what we’ve got so far. Check back tonight when the full schedule is revealed, and PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski weighs in.

