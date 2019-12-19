More Sports:

December 19, 2019

Eagles' new hero Greg Ward Jr. hung out with Jimmy Butler after Heat beat Sixers in Philly

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Sixers
Greg Ward Jimmy Butler @gwardjr_nwh17/Instagram

Former Sixer and current Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler was spotted hanging out with the city's newest cult hero, Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr., after the Heat topped the Sixers.

The Sixers dropped a tough game against Eastern Conference rival and Jimmy Butler employer Miami in South Philly on Wednesday night. Butler, seven months removed from playing for the Sixers, is now 1-1 this season against his former team.

MORE: Why couldn't the Sixers beat Miami's zone defense? Their answers vary

After the game, Butler — who said he enjoyed his time in Philadelphia, but has also been coy about the real reason he opted not to return — was spotted hanging out with the city's newest cult hero, Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr., and exchanging at least one jersey.

Butler shared an Instagram story of the two, and Ward posted the same photo to his own Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram

Family Ties 💯

A post shared by Greg Ward, Jr. (@gwardjr_nwh17) on

Whether Ward blessed Butler with a No. 84 Eagles jersey in return is unclear. The jersey swap is pretty common in the NFL, but not as much in the NBA.

Ward captioned his photo from the evening "Family Ties", implying a long-standing relationship between the two athletes. They both spent time in Tyler, Texas — Butler at Tyler Junior College in 2007 and 2008; Ward from childhood until high school, between 1996 and 2013 — and also have ties to Houston, where Butler grew up and where Ward played college football at the University of Houston.

Seeing the two bond in Philly is pretty neat, though it is at least slightly concerning that their connection stems from Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys, with a season-defining matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles slated for Sunday afternoon.

If Ward continues to play the way he has in recent weeks, of course, it won't matter how much Texas energy is swirling in South Philly.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Sixers Philadelphia Jimmy Butler Dallas Cowboys NFL Basketball NBA Greg Ward Miami Heat Football

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Voting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill allowing people on probation, parole to vote
Voting rights new jersey

Addiction

FDA greenlights sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
FDA approves sale of reduced nicotine cigarettes

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Food & Drink

Stove & Tap ready to open new location in Malvern
Stove & Tap Malvern

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved