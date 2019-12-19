Eagles' new hero Greg Ward Jr. hung out with Jimmy Butler after Heat beat Sixers in Philly

The Sixers dropped a tough game against Eastern Conference rival and Jimmy Butler employer Miami in South Philly on Wednesday night. Butler, seven months removed from playing for the Sixers, is now 1-1 this season against his former team.

After the game, Butler — who said he enjoyed his time in Philadelphia, but has also been coy about the real reason he opted not to return — was spotted hanging out with the city's newest cult hero, Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward Jr., and exchanging at least one jersey.

Butler shared an Instagram story of the two, and Ward posted the same photo to his own Instagram account:

Whether Ward blessed Butler with a No. 84 Eagles jersey in return is unclear. The jersey swap is pretty common in the NFL, but not as much in the NBA.

Ward captioned his photo from the evening "Family Ties", implying a long-standing relationship between the two athletes. They both spent time in Tyler, Texas — Butler at Tyler Junior College in 2007 and 2008; Ward from childhood until high school, between 1996 and 2013 — and also have ties to Houston, where Butler grew up and where Ward played college football at the University of Houston.

Seeing the two bond in Philly is pretty neat, though it is at least slightly concerning that their connection stems from Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys, with a season-defining matchup between the Cowboys and the Eagles slated for Sunday afternoon.

If Ward continues to play the way he has in recent weeks, of course, it won't matter how much Texas energy is swirling in South Philly.

