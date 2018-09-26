More Sports:

September 26, 2018

Eagles' Jason Kelce reveals TMI on weird differences between Wentz, Foles' hands

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
Jason Kelce Tampa Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sep 16, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is pretty notorious for shamelessly saying whatever crosses his mind. It's one of the reasons we love him. 

Centers don't often get much attention from football fans. We don't think much about the technical aspects of playing the position. It only comes up if there's a bad shotgun snap. 

We definitely don't think much about how the quarterback has to place his hands on the center's flexed buttocks several dozen times per game. Only ESPN's Dan Patrick would have thought to bring this up with Kelce during a recent radio interview.

Surprisingly, Kelce offered a complete analysis of both Carson Wentz and Nick Foles' use of their hands on his bum.

"Foles has a very large hand and he applies a lot of pressure, so I feel that. It's very ... an intimidating feeling, a little bit" Kelce said. "Carson has much softer hands, but they're very affirmative, you know? I think he's a very A-type personality, controlling-type guy, which is an awesome attribute to have in a quarterback. His are almost back there where you can barely feel them but as soon as you snap the ball they're always in the right spot."

Kelce goes on to explain that Wentz has actually complained of his swampy tights, requesting he change them during training camp practices and at the start of second halves.

If Wentz starts fumbling snaps, we'll know exactly who to blame, Kelce. Or maybe Carson should apply more pressure?

The moral of the story: Never shake a quarterback's hand when he's in uniform.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Eagles Philadelphia Carson Wentz Jason Kelce Nick Foles

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

The McFadden's at Citizens Bank Park is closing
McFadden's

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Court

Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for 2004 sexual assault
Bill Cosby

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Health News

Why older skin heals with less scarring
0926201_scar_Flickr_CC

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.