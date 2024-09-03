Ads claiming Kamala Harris is 'official candidate' of the Philadelphia Eagles are counterfeit, team said

Advertisements claiming that Kamala Harris is the "official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" have been popping up on bus shelters in the city, but the Eagles organization said they are "counterfeit."

"We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed," the Eagles wrote Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The flyers feature an illustration of Harris wearing an Eagles helmet and holding a football. They also appear to have the official Eagles logo and a link to the website PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote — which has information about voting in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but does not highlight any candidate in particular.

At least six of the ads were reportedly spotted on bus shelters around the city, according to NBC10 — including at the intersection of 16th and Spring Garden streets and at the intersection of 18th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Center City. One was also found at at 34th and Walnut streets in University City, 6ABC reported.



The bus shelters where the posters were displayed are owned by the Intersection media company, which said it did not have anything to do with the ads.



"We are aware that several of our bus shelters located in Philadelphia have been vandalized and that the paid advertising copy in each of those shelters has been replaced with unauthorized copy," Intersection said in a statement to 6ABC. "While our bus shelters have locks that typically prevent the installation of unauthorized copy by non-Intersection staff, occasionally people find a way to unlock the ad box and insert unauthorized copy."

A city spokesperson told NBC10 that the Harris campaign, SEPTA and the City of Philadelphia also were not responsible for the placement of the ads.

"These were not digital ads placed by the Harris campaign, the Philadelphia EAGLES, SEPTA, The City of Philadelphia or the media agency, Intersection, that handles the transit ad space," the spokesperson wrote. "This was not a digital breach; whomever is responsible for the illegally placed posters, broke into the securely covered shelter ad space and somehow put the posters in the space. Intersection has advised the City’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) that they plan to conduct a full inventory tomorrow of all bus shelters, and remove any illegally posters. The City has a process to review all bus shelter ads but this, again, was not a digital ad."

It is not yet known who is responsible for the ads.

While the ads were expected to be removed by Tuesday morning, some people took matters into their own hands Monday night. In a video posted to X by FOX29's Steve Keeley, an Eagles fan identified as "Joe from South Philly" was seen pasting the Eagles' official statement over the flyer at 34th and Walnut streets.

The counterfeit flyers come about a week before presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will debate for the first time on Sept. 10 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.