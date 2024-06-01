Queer cinema to screen at Philadelphia Film Society for Pride Month

Philadelphia Film Society will feature LGBTQ-themed programming to observe Pride Month throughout June, screening six unique films at the PFS East Theater in Old City.

These are films that come from around the world, from Australia to Germany and Japan. The selection of films, titled "It's a Queer World After All" will showcase a wide range of experiences in queer cultures.

The series kicked off Friday with a screening of the outrageous Australian road comedy "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert," which stars Hugo Weaving and Guy Pierce as drag queens and Terence Stamp as a transgender woman. The film will screen again on June 22.

Also in the line-up are the 1969 Japanese film "Funeral Parade of Roses," which is a loose adaptation of "Oedipus Rex" centered around a trans woman, the 1991 British thriller "Young Soul Rebels," a 1993 American film provocatively called "Totally F**cked Up," the 1973 German New Wave film "The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant" and the 2018 Kenyan film "Rafiki."

For filmgoers who want to watch multiple films out of the lineup, there is a four-film bundle available for purchase, costing $40 for general admission and $32 for Philadelphia Film Society members.

Other than the selection of six films, PFS also promotes that other movies with queer themes and characters are also playing in celebration of Pride Month. The additional movies are "Go Fish," "Cruising," "Knife+Heart," "Absolutely Almodóvar," "Shakedown," "Dog Day Afternoon," "Death Becomes Her" and "House."

Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 30

4-film bundle $40

Various times